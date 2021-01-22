CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's success snagging transfers in the Bret Bielema era continued Friday when Notre Dame receiver Jafar Armstrong announced his commitment to the Illini.
"Committed @IlliniFootball humbled and excited for the opportunity!!" Armstrong tweeted.
Armstrong spent the previous four years with the Fighting Irish and held an Illinois offer during his high school recruitment. The 6-foot, 220-pound athlete out of Lee's Summit, Mo., caught just three passes for 38 yards and had a rushing touchdown during Notre Dame's 2020-21 campaign.
Across the previous two seasons, Armstrong hauled in 27 passes for 256 yards and rushed for 505 yards and eight touchdowns, including seven in his sophomore year of 2018.
Armstrong is the second transfer to commit to the Illini in the last two days from a team that made the 2020-21 College Football Playoff, joining Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith. Those two followed transfer commitments from North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr., East Carolina running back Chase Hayden and Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal.
Armstrong also helps fill a position of need for Illinois in 2021, as the team has lost receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe (declared for the NFL draft), Trevon Sidney (transfer portal) and Casey Washington (transfer portal) in the last two months.