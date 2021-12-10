CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is turning to the state of New Jersey for a third time to address its quarterback room for the 2022 season.
Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, a Cedar Grove, N.J., native announced his commitment to the Illini late Friday night on social media. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is the third quarterback addition from New Jersey in the Bret Bielema era following Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski and Class of 2022 commit Donovan Leary.
DeVito fills a position of need through the transfer portal for Illinois heading into the 2022 season. Brandon Peters exhausted his eligibility with the 2021 regular season finale win against Northwestern, Sitkowski will miss all of spring ball after undergoing surgery both for a broken left arm and a right shoulder injury and Leary will be a true freshman in 2022. Ryan Johnson, Matt Robinson and Samari Collier round out the Illini’s quarterback room.
DeVito was a four-star recruit out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J. He was ranked as the No. 327 overall recruit and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017 in the 247Sports Composite. DeVito played the last four seasons with the Orange, but will arrive in Champaign with two years of eligibility given the bonus season of eligibility from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a redshirt this season after playing in just three games.
DeVito backed up Eric Dungey in 2018 before becoming Syracuse’s starting quarterback in 2019. He completed 213 of 337 passes for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading the Orange to a 5-7 record. He missed most of the 2020 season after suffering a season-ending leg injury and then lost the starting job this fall to Garrett Shrader after Orange coach Dino Babers shifted to a more quarterback run-oriented offense.