CHAMPAIGN — Guards have been the backbone of Illinois men’s basketball recruiting since Brad Underwood’s first full class.
Particularly guards who straddle the line between scorer and facilitator, balancing both skill sets effectively.
It’s been an every-other recruiting class deal for the Illini. Landing Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz in the Class of 2018 was the start.
Then came Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller in 2020.
And the trend continued Wednesday with the additionof Class of 2022 guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. Both four-star recruits signed letters of intent with the Illini.
“I think we’ve become a little bit of ‘Guard U’ in terms of the success that these guys have had,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, referencing Trent Frazier (a John Groce recruit in 2017) and what’s turning into a notable five-year career. There’s also Dosunmu’s success as a consensus First Team All-American and Bob Cousy Award winner last season and the potential of Curbelo following in his footsteps.
“It’s the style of play we play,” Underwood continued. “It’s the development piece that we have that I think attracts guards.”
Underwood has remained committed to a guard-centric system in his time at Illinois even having a 7-foot, 285-pound All-American center in Kofi Cockburn. That commitment includes a desire to push tempo, and Underwood regularly plays multiple guards, with three to four primary ball handlers at a time. Smaller lineups don’t bother the Illinois coach either.
“We need guys who can make make baskets,” Underwood said. “We need guys who can drive it and get it in the paint. We need guys who can facilitate.”
Illinois has added two more guards that fit that bill in Harris and Epps.
Epps is ranked as a consensus four-star recruit and as high as No. 76 in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound combo guard averaged 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading King’s Fork (Va.) to a Class 4A Region championship as a sophomore. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his junior year, and he’s now putting up 36 points per game for Combine Academy (N.C.) albeit in a small, two-game sample size.
“If you want something to compare him to, I kind of compare him to a Frank Mason-type player,” Underwood said, name-dropping the former Kansas guard who was a consensus First Team All-American and Cousy Award winner in 2017. Mason now plays for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.
“A guy that shoots the ball extremely well,” Underwood continued about Epps. “He’s got a scorer’s mentality, and that doesn’t take away from his ability to playmaker and make others better.
“A gym rat. A guy who has a tremendous desire and passion for winning. When (assistant coach Chester Frazier) brought him to the table, all those things fit exactly what we’re looking for in the prototypical guard for the way we want to play.”
Harris is much in the same mold. The 6-4, 180-pound guard is also a consensus four-star recruit, with Rivals ranking him the highest at No. 62 in the country. Harris put up 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season in helping lead St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) to a 25-2 record and the 2021 Ohio Division II state championship.
“A guy that’s got a ceiling that’s through the roof,” Underwood said. “There’s so many things that excite me about him from, No. 1., maybe as competitive a young guy as I’ve been around. He has a passion to win. He has a tremendous competitive drive, which will allow him to succeed.
“A guy that’s very explosive and can get downhill and dunk on you one minute and has enough ball skills to stop and go get a three. He’s a very good hard shot maker. There’s not a lot of those guys. Defensively, he’s got great length and got great quickness that I think he can turn into a tremendous defender.”