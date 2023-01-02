Illinois football alumni and fans didn't need to wait for Monday's opening kickoff of the ReliaQuest Bowl to start enjoying the Illini's postseason involvement.

Hundreds of individuals flocked to American Social sports bar on Sunday evening for a three-hour, Illinois-themed party. Just a short walk away from the team's downtown Tampa hotel.

It coincided with the Busey Bank Fighting Illini radio show, which included guest appearances from athletic director Josh Whitman, former players Juice Williams and Kevin Mitchell, and the father of current Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.

"You come to this because you want to be around other Illinois fans, so you go where the fans are," said Mary McGrath, who has been attending Illini football games since the 1960s. "That’s what we do — we’re following the fans. Makes it more fun."

A foggy morning and early Sunday afternoon gave way to a partly sunny sky and comfortable warmth.

Party attendees surged through American Social's doors at the stroke of 5 p.m. Eastern time, getting to take in the final moments of Illini women's basketball knocking off 12th-ranked Iowa at State Farm Center via televisions overhanging the main bar.

Catered food and bartended drinks flowed through the large space. The outdoor patio area allowed the perfect opportunity for photos with the setting sun, the intersection of the Seddon and Garrison channels providing an idyllic water backdrop as well.

"We didn’t think we’d be in Florida, out on this patio looking at the Tampa Bay with all these people," said Kyle Graham, whose daughter, Gwenyth, is a freshman clarinet player with the Marching Illini. "And we’re already thinking next year ... where are we going to be."