TAMPA, Fla. — There are plenty of different ways to burn off nervous energy ahead of your favorite college sports team's biggest event of the season.
Going for a run is always an option.
A run led by the school's athletic director isn't on the table nearly as often.
But Illinois AD Josh Whitman has made a tradition out of pregame jogging alongside fans. It's a practice he continued Monday morning, prior to Bret Bielema's Illini football program battling Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Whitman led a small flock of Illinois supporters — several donning orange and blue attire — along the Tampa Riverwalk's paved trail. The scenic 4-mile jaunt began around 7 a.m. local time, and 28 individuals posed for a photo with Whitman in front of the three-way water intersection that leads to Hillsborough Bay after completing that distance.
As an added treat, the runners were treated to complementary post-run donuts courtesy Whitman. And they still had four hours to spare before opening kickoff at Raymond James Stadium, roughly 6 miles to the north.
"We don't do a lot (of pregame runs for road games)," Whitman said. "We did one for the Redbox Bowl (in 2019). We've done it when we played at Soldier Field, in football. I've done a couple basketball ones, very rarely. So we've done about four or five away from campus, but most are in Champaign."
With the temperature in the low-70s and almost no wind to speak of, conditions for a run couldn't have been much better.
"It was perfect," Whitman said. "We literally watched the sun come up over the water. It was perfect temperature, great group and great scenery."
Before the group run commenced, one participant said he saw the former Illini tight end Whitman logging some mileage on his own.
"Just a few," Whitman said. "I'm getting older, so I've got to warm everything up before we get started, otherwise you get some pain at the beginning."
Whitman wasn't far removed from making an appearance at Sunday's Illinois fan celebration, conducted at the American Social sports bar directly across the water from where Monday's run concluded.
Whitman spoke on the Busey Bank Fighting Illini radio show before taking time to chat with some of the hundreds of attendees.
"It's just awesome. I love our fans, and we just continue to show up at these kinds of things," Whitman said. "This is probably going to be the largest gathering of Illini outside of Champaign probably since the Rose Bowl (in 2008). So to see all those orange and blue folks around town these last few days, but certainly in the stadium this afternoon, will be a lot of fun."
Whitman was a junior tight end on the 1999 Illinois football team that accepted a bid into the MicronPC Bowl, which the Illini won 63-21 over Virginia in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Illinois has won two of its last six bowl games since that triumph versus the Cavaliers, with the most recent Illini postseason victory occurring in 2011's Kraft Fight Hunter Bowl.
"I'm just so grateful to the coaches, to Coach Bielema and our players, the way they've come together around the plan that Coach B has put together," Whitman said. "As a former player, (this year's bowl game means a lot) knowing what it feels like to go out and try to turn a program. But then as the athletic director, knowing how important this program's success is to everything else that we do, it's a big, big deal for Illinois athletics."
Illinois fans shouldn't expect to catch video of Whitman breaking out his best Griddy dance if the Illini trump Mississippi State, similar to what women's basketball coach Shauna Green pulled off after Sunday's upset of 12th-ranked Iowa at State Farm Center.
"Nobody wants me doing that," Whitman said with a laugh. "I promise you."