CHAMPAIGN — Josh McCray writhing in pain on the Memorial Stadium turf, grasping at his right knee, erased some of the energy from what was becoming a significant Illinois victory on Saturday against Wyoming.
McCray hobbling out of the medical tent on the sideline with his knee wrapped in ice wasn’t any better of a sight for the Illini with shadows fully enveloping Memorial Stadium.
The uncertainty of McCray’s status — Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he believed it wasn’t “catastrophic” — did highlight just how much the Illini were already and could continue to lean on Chase Brown offensively.
Brown was pivotal to Illinois’ success on Saturday with three touchdowns in a 38-6 victory in front of an announced crowd of 37,832.
That’s not going to change.
The Illini might go only as far as Brown can take them this season.
“He’s such a professional,” sixth-year Illini offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “He prepares so well throughout practice. We know he’s going to do his job, and he’s going to do his job well.”
Brown didn’t waste any time in doing it well Saturday against Wyoming. He rushed for 38 yards on the first play of the game and then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito on the next to give Illinois (1-0) a lead it would never relinquish against Wyoming (0-1). That would have been enough, but Brown still had plenty left in the tank, finishing with 19 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 16 yards and the aforementioned touchdown grab.
“To be able to have him on the field and have that threat just makes everything a lot easier,” DeVito said. “You can’t stack the box. You can’t drop everybody. It’s just a chess game.”
Bielema admitted he was a little nervous to see how dynamic the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown would be in the opener. He told his No. 1 running back during spring practices that the last hit he took in Illinois’ season finale last year against Northwestern would be the last hit he’d take until Saturday’s season opener against Wyoming.
Bielema wasn’t taking any chances with his top offensive threat. Brown might as well have worn the same orange jersey the Illinois quarterbacks wore during fall camp. That’s the “do not touch” color because Illinois defenders weren’t not allowed to tackle Brown.
Not that Wyoming had much luck on Saturday.
“Obviously, running backs have the shortest NFL careers,” Bielema said. “He’s not there yet, but every play for a running back, when you hand him the ball, ends in a hit. Those guys have limited reps.”
How many reps Brown will get on game day is an ongoing discussion between Bielema and first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. It’s a moving target, too, given opposing defenses will often dictate how the Illinois offense can operate. Wyoming loaded the box on several plays Saturday, basically daring Illinois to throw.
“There’s no set number, but I think we’ve got to be smart about what we do with him,” Bielema said. “Practice wise, I know how to manage good running backs. He’ll be fine.”
Brown was more than fine Saturday. He was the same hard-charging elusive runner he showed he was last year racking up just the second 1,000-yard rushing season for Illinois in the last decade. Better maybe, given how he’s developed a more patient approach with the ball in his hands.
“Outside zone is a patient, developing play,” Brown said. “When you get a feel for it, it’s like an art.”
Brown’s day ended a little early against Wyoming. A growing lead and McCray’s uncertain status made getting carries for Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III a priority with the outcome well in hand. Their role will grow as long as McCray is sidelined.
Love might have jumped up the depth chart after uncorking a 33-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The sophomore back made a heady play when he landed on top of a Wyoming player after taking a hit and bounced back up to finish the scoring play after realizing he was never down.
A perfect sequence, in essence, to end a robust day by the Illini running backs. Brown was the star, but he allowed himself a moment to express pride in Love’s first college touchdown.
“I think Reggie had one of the coolest first touchdowns ever,” Brown said. “I’m really proud of him and just the way he carries himself. He’s the best teammate ever. Whenever somebody gets in the end zone, he’s always the first person there to congratulate them. Now, we’re going to be congratulating him, because he’s a hell of a player.”
Just like Brown.