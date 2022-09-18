CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Ribeiro didn’t have to go far to find his dream job.
The former pommel horse standout and longtime assistant coach at Illinois was promoted to interim coach of the Illini men’s gymnastics program in June following the abrupt departure of Justin Spring.
“My first instinct was pretty devastated that I’m losing my best friend, the guy that mentored me,” Ribeiro said.
“It took about a day or two for me to realize, I’m going to get my dream job. … I was like, maybe when I’m, you know, 70 years old, he’ll retire at 75. And I’ll have a couple years. Never did I think he was going to leave, and I was going to get this opportunity.”
Gymnastics have been Ribeiro’s main interest for as long as he can remember. His parents, Joao and Michelle, own United States Gymnastics Development Center in Mahwah, N.J.
Joao competed for Brazil in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, with Daniel following in his footsteps from a young age in the early 1990s.
His love for Illinois came a bit later. Michigan was his top choice while in high school — he recalls having his sweatshirts ready to go — but his visit to Ann Arbor left him underwhelmed.
Everything he wanted from his Michigan trip came true when he visited Champaign, and history has written itself since.
“Once I committed to Illinois, and came out here, I realized how special it was from a from a connection piece, from a heart piece,” Ribeiro said. “I realized that’s why we make choices, is being able to follow something that you love. … It gave me the most unbelievable four years of my life.”
Ribeiro’s first season with the Illini was spent under longtime head coach Yoshi Hayasaki before Spring took over the following year. Ribeiro was set on making the most of his college career and didn’t want to waste time installing a new system.
He responded by helping Spring to such an extent that he was offered a spot on the Illini coaching staff after graduating in 2011. Ribeiro transitioned into coaching after claiming three Big Ten pommel horse championships and two national titles, in 2009 and 2011.
“I think Daniel was probably the most mentally tough freshman that I’ve ever seen or worked with,” said Wes Haagensen, who was a senior when Ribeiro was a freshman on the Illinois team in 2008. “His determination and focus was uncanny. It was elite and world class. … I wish I could have had him on our team my whole four years.”
Ribeiro’s experience as an athlete proved helpful upon joining Spring’s staff and continues to benefit the 33-year-old as he transitions to his new role in charge of the program.
“I think what it does is it gives me that immediate kind of clout and respect,” Ribeiro said. “When I’m telling them something, this is something that I experienced, that I did. Their goals are what I’ve done, especially the horse guys, so I think that it helps break through that trust barrier.”
Ribeiro is tasked with continuing Spring’s run of success that included multiple finishes in the NCAA Championships and a myriad of individual achievements. He’s assembled a diverse coaching staff that includes Haagensen (a volunteer assistant), former California head coach Tim McNeill and longtime Illinois coach Don Osborn.
Osborn served as the Illini’s head coach from 1993-96 — between Hayasaki’s two stints with the program. He had spent almost a decade with the team prior to that, arriving in Champaign for the first time in 1985.
His nearly four decades of coaching experience are a valuable tool for the entire staff; especially Ribeiro, with whom he’s coached alongside since returning to the program in 2015.
“We’re working together well. We always have,” Osborn said. “I know he’s very hungry right now. And that’s a fun thing to have. With basically three coaches that are in a new position, they’re all hungry. That makes the whole staff pretty gangbusters.”
McNeill was the head coach at Cal from 2010-13 and became Ribeiro’s first outside hire for the staff when he came on board in August.
“I was grinning ear to ear,” McNeill said of the moment Ribeiro asked him to join the staff. “I had, for a long time, wanted to get back into the gym. And honestly, if I could pick any school to jump into, it would be Illinois. It’s because of that culture and that team dynamic.”
That dynamic is strong on a team that includes 2021 pommel horse national champion Ian Skirkey, reigning floor exercise all-American Connor McCool and standout freshman Connor Micklos.
Voluntary workouts have progressed well in Ribeiro’s eyes and the newly-minted head coach is eager for practice to officially begin on Sept. 22.
His enthusiasm will be easy to spot.
“This is home. This is family,” Ribeiro said. “This is everything that I could have ever asked for.”