Tatyana McFadden can relate to local high school athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2013 Illinois graduate knows how frustrating it is to have sports ventures postponed or canceled in response to havoc wreaked by the virus.
The difference is that McFadden is a Paralympic wheelchair racer who was preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics when the pandemic struck last spring.
“I actually came to Florida for winter training to get ready for Tokyo specifically, just to give it a shot and see how that transition would be,” the seven-time Paralympic gold medalist said during a recent appearance in the University of Illinois’ Sapora Symposium series. “And I’ve (stayed) in Florida training in the warm weather due to COVID.
“It’s been kind of different. It’s been kind of weird. I think the hardest thing is, as an elite athlete we know our schedule a year in advance. So with where the Paralympics got postponed to next year, we still didn’t know about the marathons coming up for that year. So that was pretty hard, just kind of playing that waiting game.”
McFadden is keeping herself busy with preparation for what’s now the 2021 Summer Paralympics in Japan next July, working out a revised training routine with Champaign-Urbana-based coach Adam Bleakney.
The 13-time World Para Athletics Championships gold medalist is keeping up with family and friends via Zoom calls and also engaging in youth sports and nutrition projects with her non-training time.
“It’s definitely been mentally tough for a lot of people,” McFadden said. “But I have a wonderful sports psychologist, and she’s been amazing going through just meditations and trying to stay focused for next year.”
McFadden is the two-time reigning Paralympic champion of the T54 class 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter races, as well as the 2016 victor of the 5,000 race. Tokyo will mark the 31-year-old’s fifth Paralympics, at which she’ll try to increase her career medal count past 16.
McFadden took the Sapora Symposium listeners down the road to her first Paralympics appearance at the 2004 Games in Athens as a 15-year-old. It included being born with the congenital disorder spina bifida, growing up in a Russian orphanage and living without a wheelchair for her first six years of life.
It’s an inspiring story that seems fit for television or movie screens. Fittingly, McFadden is part of the Netflix movie “Rising Phoenix” that was released in September.
The documentary explores the lives of multiple Paralympic athletes and how they reached their athletic successes. McFadden’s advocacy for athletes with disabilities, including successfully suing Maryland’s Howard County Public School System in 2005 for the right to compete alongside non-disabled racers, and her numerous wheelchair-racing successes made her an easy fit on the cast.
“It was really important ... hiring people with disabilities to be part of the film,” McFadden said. “It was the first time in Hollywood and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) that we had such a high percentage of people with disabilities working on a film, and it was 16 percent, which is huge. I was just proud to be (part of) that voice and that whole process.”
The movie couldn’t have come at a better time, according to McFadden. With the pandemic causing more people to stay in place and making sporting events harder to put on, “Rising Phoenix” is an offering for those hungry for both athletics and education.
The film’s release also occurred a little more than a year after the United States Olympic Committee added “Paralympic” to its title, becoming the USOPC and providing more hope for athletes with disabilities. The movie’s debut also comes about two years after the then-USOC decided Paralympians and Olympians would receive equal pay for their performances.
“I didn’t know if I was going to see it in my career,” McFadden said. “I maybe thought I would see it around (Los Angeles) ’28, having the games in the U.S., so I was really, really happy to see that. And I’m so thankful for the Paralympic athletes before me who have actually fought for the right to make this amount of progress.”