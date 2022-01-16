Several former Illini have earned national Player of the Year honors in the long history of the program. Others certainly made a strong case. Beat writer Scott Richey looks back at 10 of them:
Ayo Dosunmu
It wasn’t technically a complete sweep for Iowa’s Luka Garza in 2020-21. Dosunmu was named USA Today’s winner after earning consensus first team All-America honors. The 6-foot-5 guard had a legitimate case to snag at least one award from Garza — if not more — after becoming just the fourth player in nearly 30 years to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Dee Brown
The wild thing about Brown claiming 2005 Sporting News Player of the Year honors was the fact the Illinois guard wasn’t an Associated Press first-team All-American. Those five spots went to Chris Paul (Wake Forest), J.J. Redick (Duke), Wayne Simien (Kansas), Hakim Warrick (Syracuse) and Andrew Bogut (Utah), who won other five POTY honors.
Kendall Gill
Only Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott was able to keep La Salle’s prodigious scoring leader Lionel Simmons from a Player of the Year sweep. Gill, who wound up a consensus second-team All-American with a first-team nod from UPI, kept himself in the race in his senior season. Post-Flyin’ Illini Gill averaged 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals as a two-way threat.
Nick Weatherspoon
Weatherspoon had the individual statistics of a potential national player of the year considering he averaged 25 points and 12.3 rebounds in his final season at Illinois. The 6-7 forward was an honorable-mention All-American, but the Illini’s 14-10 record and third-place finish in the still 10-team Big Ten didn’t help his cause. Title-winning Bill Walton was instead the unanimous winner.
Skip Thoren
Illinois’ all-time double-doubles leader — at least for now — put together his best season as a senior in 1964-65 for the 18-4 Illini. Thoren averaged 22.2 points and 14.5 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field, but had a tough field to try and beat out, including future pros Rick Barry (Florida), Gail Goodrich (UCLA) and unanimous Player of the Year Bill Bradley (Princeton).
Rod Fletcher
The Champaign Central grad had been Illinois’ last consensus first-team All-American before Dosunmu broke the nearly 70-year drought. Fletcher, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged a career high 11.2 points as a senior for the Big Ten-champion Illini, who finished third in the 1952 NCAA tournament after losing by two to St. John’s in the Final Four.
Walt Kirk
The honorary “sixth Whiz Kid” earned consensus All-America honors in 1944-45. Kirk began his Illinois career practicing behind the original “Whiz Kids” before becoming team captain and leading the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game as a junior. That helped him garner All-Big Ten first-team status and his All-America honors.
Andy Phillip
Phillip earned first-team All-Big Ten honors on either side of World War II in 1942, 1943 and 1947. It was the 1943 season that was his best. The unquestioned leader of the “Whiz Kids,” Phillip was named national Player of the Year by Sporting News and the Helms Foundation after leading Illinois to a 17-1 record before three starters were drafted for the war effort.
Chuck Carney
Carney was the first Big Ten athlete to be selected as an All-American in both football (1920) and basketball (1920 and 1922). The Chicago native established the Big Ten record with 60 made field goals during the 1921 season, which stood for 22 years, and he was named the 1922 Helms Foundation Player of the Year.
Ray Woods
Woods was Illinois’ first basketball All-American, an honor he claimed three times from 1915-17 by the Helms Foundation, which also named him national Player of the Year in 1917. The Evanston native led Illinois to a 42-6 overall record, 31-5 mark in Big Ten play and Big Ten championships in 1915 and 1917 during his Illini career.