CHAMPAIGN — Pete Roley has been announced as Illinois' new director of football operations.
The Illini released a statement Tuesday morning confirming Roley's hire, which Roley himself announced via Twitter on June 27. Roley replaces Tim Knox, who in May transitioned to a role as assistant athletic director in charge of facilities and capital projects after nine seasons as Illinois' director of football operations.
Roley will oversee the program's day-to-day operations and work alongside chief of staff Mark Taurisani.
"I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join Coach (Bret) Bielema's first-class staff at the University of Illinois," Roley said in a statement. "Being born and raised in the state of Illinois, the opportunity to work for this university is a dream come true."
Roley spent the last two years as North Carolina State's director of football operations. He also worked as the Wolfpack's associate director of football operations from 2015 through 2018 and as N.C. State's director of social media and recruiting marketing from 2013 to 2015.
"Pete brings an experienced background in multiple roles and responsibilities to our football program," Bielema said in a statement. "He returns to his home state with a family that will be another great addition to our university community and help us continue to build our program and fill an immediate need in daily operations for our players and staff."
Roley is a North Aurora native who served as a backup quarterback at Western Illinois before graduating in 2008.
In the immediate years after that, Roley briefly played for the Arena Football League's St. Louis Rage before coaching the tight ends and working for the football operations staff at Western Illinois. Roley also was Northern Illinois' assistant director of football operations between 2011 and 2013.