CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood challenged his team before Monday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Notre Dame.
What the Illinois coach saw three days prior — even in a win against UT Rio Grande Valley — didn’t match his expectations. Particularly in the way the Illini competed.
Illinois still wasn’t back to full health Monday against the Fighting Irish. Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson were ruled out before the game. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was in uniform, but didn’t play. Da’Monte Williams played despite throwing up at halftime as the flu continues to run through the team.
That added wrinkle didn’t faze Illinois. Nor did a late Notre Dame run.
A dominant performance from Kofi Cockburn, complementary three-pointers around him and a mindset to close out what became a close game late led to an 82-72 victory in front of a near-sellout State Farm Center crowd of 14,907.
“We haven’t had a game with our full team yet at all this season,” Illinois super senior guard said Trent Frazier, who returned from a knee injury to play against the Fighting Irish. “It’s all chemistry. We’re not soft. Coach challenged us in those particular areas to bring that fight and aggressiveness. I don’t know how you can be soft when you have the best big in the country. We come in here every day, we go at each other and we compete.”
Cockburn, who led Illinois with 28 points and eight rebounds, said he knows what Underwood means when he calls the team soft. It’s not an indictment of the team. It’s Underwood’s way to push them.
“I don’t take it literally,” Cockburn said. “I know he means the best for us, and he wants us to give an extra push, go the extra mile. I think we’re a really tough team, as you could see (Monday) with guys playing with injuries and guys playing not right (with illness).”
Illinois handled that adversity — plus shots not falling down the stretch — to fend off a late Notre Dame run. The Illini didn’t make a shot the final 4 minutes, 43 seconds, but did their scoring exclusively at the free throw line to close out the win.
“I think it was our composure,” Cockburn said is what got Illinois through the final stretch. “If you look at previous games, we kind of got rattled when we got challenged. (Monday) we kept our head, were composed and executed good offense.”
It’s what Underwood was looking for from his team when he challenged them.
“What an interesting few days,” Underwood said. “It’s probably one of the five to 10 best wins I’ve been a part of. The trials and tribulations and unknown. I’m not trying to make excuses. … This group took a huge step (Monday) in being connected and being together.”