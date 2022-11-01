Add another significant, historic milestone for the Illinois football team in what's become a breakthrough season for Bret Bielema's program.
The Illini are ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, with the CFP Top 25 poll unveiled on Tuesday night during a show on ESPN.
“I know we’re all focused on the top four or six, but what in the heck is going on in Champaign, Illinois with Bret Bielema,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “They have a real shot to get to Indianapolis, I think it’s great to celebrate their season.”
The CFP ranking is the first in program history for the Illini, with the rankings debuting for the first time during the 2014 season before the first four-team College Football Playoff was held.
The CFP rankings will be released every Tuesday for the rest of the regular season before the final rankings are unveiled on Dec. 4.
That's the day after the Big Ten championship game, with Illinois in prime position to earn a spot at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the first time in program history. The Illini, who are ranked 14th in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, are 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Big Ten. They carry a six-game win streak in to Saturday's 2:30 p.m. home kickoff against depleted Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and hold a one-game lead on Purdue (5-3, 3-2) for the top spot in the Big Ten West.
The Boilermakers host Iowa (4-4, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Going into this week's slate of games, Illinois and Purdue — who are scheduled to play in Champaign on Nov. 12 — are the only two Big Ten West teams with winning league records.
Here's the full week 10 CFP Top 25:
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
***
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF