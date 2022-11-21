Illinois Virginia Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives around Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS — A weekend split at the Continental Tire Main Event still saw Illinois move to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning. 

New Top 25

The Illini (4-1) beat then No. 8 UCLA 79-70 in the Main Event semifinals on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena just off the Las Vegas Strip. It was the program's first nonconference victory against a top 10 team since winning at Duke in the 2020 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Illinois followed up its Friday upset against the Bruins with a 70-61 loss to then No. 16 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Friday against Lindenwood before facing a stretch of games against Syracuse, Maryland and Texas to round out the first month of the regular season. 

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Gonzaga

7. Baylor

8. Duke

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. San Diego State

12. Arizona

13. Indiana

14. Auburn

15. Illinois

16. Michigan State

17. Alabama

18. Maryland

19. Texas Tech

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Tennessee

22. Kentucky

23. UCLA

24. Iowa

25. Xavier

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

