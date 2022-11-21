LAS VEGAS — A weekend split at the Continental Tire Main Event still saw Illinois move to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning.
The Illini (4-1) beat then No. 8 UCLA 79-70 in the Main Event semifinals on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena just off the Las Vegas Strip. It was the program's first nonconference victory against a top 10 team since winning at Duke in the 2020 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Illinois followed up its Friday upset against the Bruins with a 70-61 loss to then No. 16 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Friday against Lindenwood before facing a stretch of games against Syracuse, Maryland and Texas to round out the first month of the regular season.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Gonzaga
7. Baylor
8. Duke
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. San Diego State
12. Arizona
13. Indiana
14. Auburn
15. Illinois
16. Michigan State
17. Alabama
18. Maryland
19. Texas Tech
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Tennessee
22. Kentucky
23. UCLA
24. Iowa
25. Xavier