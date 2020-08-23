Of course, Tony Adams likes spending time at home in the St. Louis area.
It gives him a chance to hang out with his mom Chiquita.
Earlier this week, Adams visited with family and friends on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. He would have much preferred to be back in Champaign, though, preparing for the season opener Sept. 3 against Ohio State.
No such luck. Six days after announcing its revised, conference-only football schedule on Aug. 5, the Big Ten postponed the fall season on Aug. 11.
“It’s good being home, but it’s bittersweet,” the Illinois starting safety said. “You wish you could be playing right now.”
Before the 2020 season got pushed back, Adams and his teammates heard the rumors. He was in Champaign at the time.
“We saw it all over social media,” Adams said, “We were kind of confused.”
What was his initial reaction when it became official?
“More of a disappointment,” Adams said.
He admits he was bummed for a bit.
But it didn’t take Adams long to start looking ahead.
A prep standout at St. Louis University High, the 21-year-old Adams is running out of time in college. The senior has one more season left and plans to make the most of it.
“I’ve got to find a way,” Adams said. “They’re going to turn the lights on eventually. I’ve just got to be ready when that happens.”
It helps Adams to share the experience with his teammates. They are all learning to adjust. Together.
“It’s a personal battle, but it’s more like a team battle at the same time,” Adams said. “You aren’t the only person going through it. There are 80 other guys going through it. We’re able to pick each other up.”
Adams has a strong support system at home. After the season was delayed, he talked to his mom, his former high coach Gary Kornfeld and the SLUH football staff.
“They would just hit me up, tell me they love me, things like that,” Adams said. “Telling me, ‘It’s going to be all right.’ Having great people in your corner to pick you up is a great feeling.”
What’s next for Adams and the Illini?
“Right now, I have no clue,” he said.
He will report back to campus on Sunday, along with other team members who opted to return home once the season was postponed. Illinois coach Lovie Smith gave his players the option of doing that or staying on campus until classes start on Monday.
“I know Coach Smith will have a great plan for us,” Adams said.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I council approved a plan for teams not playing in the fall to work 12 hours each week. The time will include strength training and conditioning, meetings and on-field instruction.
“I want to keep working on football,” Adams said.
He will get quality time with position coach Keynodo Hudson and strength coach Lou Hernandez.
“Just a mixture of all that will be great,” Adams said.
Adams is coming off his best year as an Illini. He had a late interception against No. 6 Wisconsin, setting up James McCourt’s game-winning field goal. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in a win at Purdue.
He hoped to continue the strong run in 2020.
Injuries have bothered Adams during his Illini career. Right now, his body is in tip-top shape.
“I’m 100 percent healthy,” Adams said.
Now, he waits. Like the rest of the football players in the Big Ten.
Several other conferences continue to plan for the 2020 season. Adams will have something rare for a college football player in the fall — free Saturdays.
“I love watching ball,” Adams said. “If they’re playing, I’ll watch it. I wish I could be out there. I’m definitely watching.”
Adams remains optimistic about returning to football. As soon as possible.
“You have to,” Adams said.
He is open to the idea of playing in the spring. Still to be decided: When and how many games?
“Whatever the team does, I’m all in,” Adams said.
Playing full-go in the spring will be a new experience for Adams. He has been limited in past spring workouts because of injuries.
“It will be different for me, but I’m always open to challenges,” Adams said.
Besides his football work, Adams is spending the fall semester completing his degree. He will start working toward a master’s degree in the spring.
If spring football doesn’t happen and the next season isn’t until fall 2021, Adams will play.
“Most definitely,” he said. “I’ll be back for my last year.”
Whenever Illinois plays again, the defense will be led by the secondary. Adams is joined by returning starters Sydney Brown and Nate Hobbs.
“It’s our responsibility to help this secondary make strides,” Adams said.
Adams and Hobbs are roommates.
“We’ve got the same mindset,” Adams said. “We’re similar. That’s why we stay together. He’s been through a lot of rough situations in life, too.”