CHAMPAIGN — Huff Hall has a reputation. One not entirely kind to Illinois’ opponents. A raucous environment already for, say, even a regular mid-October Big Ten match, the energy level skyrocketed last December with the Illini playing host in the NCAA tournament.
Especially that last home match of the season. A sellout crowd of 4,152 jammed shoulder to shoulder in every available seat. Two of the top eight teams in the country battling in the Elite Eight — a trip to Minneapolis and the Final Four on the line. That it was Illinois-Wisconsin just ramped up the intensity a dozen or so notches higher.
“It was crazy in here,” Illini middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming said. “It was so loud. I think that’s what I remember the most. Just having the support of all the fans in Huff and having it filled where I was standing (one foot) away from somebody and I could barely hear them.”
Illinois will be back in Huff Hall for the first time — spring match against Purdue notwithstanding — when it plays its rematch against Tennessee at 1 p.m. Sunday. The two met in a five-set thriller on Friday night, with the visiting Illini prevailing 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 23-21 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The 2018 Final Four team will be honored. A banner dropped. Then, you know, Illinois will face Tennessee for the second time in 42 hours.
“It was a really cool thing that happened, and we’re really excited to get to celebrate it in front of our fans,” senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade said. “But, yeah, it’s go time after that. We have a task in front of us.”
Illinois got a half-full Huff Hall for its Orange & Blue Scrimmage last Saturday night. Chris Tamas said about 400 students turned out in the weekend before classes started. After an opportunity to speak at Sights and Sounds for the incoming Illinois freshmen that same night at Memorial Stadium, the Illini coach expects even more students Sunday. And a fuller Huff Hall for the home opener that coincides with the Final Four celebration.
“To have that feeling in here again I think is something we’ve all been waiting for,” Tamas said, harkening back to that four-set win against Wisconsin. “We had just over 2,000 here at the scrimmage, but that’s still half capacity and no one knows who to cheer for in those things.
“When we get full capacity with 4,000 on our side, it’s going to be a rocking environment. The Final Four banner drop will be something special. We’ll acknowledge it, but we’ve still got to keep plugging away. It will be a special day, and hopefully we’ll pull out a victory to cap it all off.”
Sunday’s home opener will be the earliest for almost all of the Illini — coaching staff included. Only Quade, redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince and senior defensive specialist Caroline Welsh were on the roster when Illinois opened the 2016 season at home with the Illini Classic. That this year’s home opener will be tied to last year’s home finale and the excitement and emotions of reaching the Final Four for just the fourth time in program history adds a little something extra.
“It was definitely an awesome environment — something I’m sure none of us will ever forget,” Quade said of the sellout crowd for the Elite Eight. “It was so cool to see all that fan support. The whole community was here, and everyone had our backs, which was really cool to see. I’m excited to see what (Sunday) brings. We love having a home crowd.”
Based on the increased interest in season tickets, the Huff Hall crowd should be a good one for the home opener. Season tickets went on sale in early May. A record was set for the number of season tickets purchased, and the number was so high that all reserved seating was unavailable by the time single match tickets went on sale in early August.
“You want to be in a place where people care, and you want to be in a place where people are coming up to me in the supermarket saying, ‘Good luck this week, coach, and just to let you know, I bought season tickets,’” Tamas said. “It’s awesome to have that support, and I know our players love it.”