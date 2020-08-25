CHAMPAIGN — Zak Hartleb responded to the question about what number he wanted to wear this coming Illinois baseball season with No. 10. It was a backup option. Not the number he’s worn essentially his entire life. He didn’t think No. 24 was an option.
That’s because his dad, Illinois coach Dan Hartleb, has worn it nearly his entire time at Illinois. It was his number during his own college career and save for his first two years at Illinois as an assistant — first baseman Larry Sutton had it — he’s worn it during his three decades in Champaign.
Turns out they’ll share it now that Zak has joined the Illini as a walk-on infielder that might also dabble behind the plate as a backup catcher this coming season.
“In my situation, not actually being on the field, it’s kind of like football,” Dan said about sharing No. 24. “Not many people I’d give that thing up for.”
For his son, though? Sure. The No. 24 basically became a family number. Zak wore it at every level growing up in Champaign, and his younger sister, Haley, wore it as often as she could playing volleyball and soccer.
“It’s something I’ve always worn because of him,” Zak said.
Zak joins Illinois after playing a season-and-a-half at John A. Logan. The Champaign Central grad appeared sparingly in 2019 as a freshman with the Volunteers and said he felt like he was finally rounding into form at the plate this past spring when the season was canceled in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Zak will have three years of eligibility remaining after getting a redo on his sophomore season because of the coronavirus.
That’s three years both father and son are looking forward to spending together.
“I’ve grown up around Illinois sports,” Zak said. “I’ve grown up watching Illinois sports — especially baseball. It’s something I always wanted to do, and I never thought of going to school anywhere else.”
“The time you have with your kids is priceless,” Dan added. “To be able to see him at the field on a regular basis and have him involved with team … from a personal standpoint, I’m excited about it.”
The father-son dynamic, of course, is left for off the field. On it? The Illinois coach will treat his newest infielder like any other player.
“From my standpoint, I don’t think it will be difficult,” Dan said. “I know who he is and how he conducts himself away from the field and on the field. If I didn’t have a good feel for that, he may not be here.
“He’ll be the one who has to sort things out a little bit more. The team doesn’t always like what I’m doing and doesn’t always like me. I get that. That’s part of it. We’ve all had that time with our bosses or coaches or whatever. He’ll probably have to hear them say stuff about me — and he may be joining in with them — but that’s OK.”
Separating the on-field relationship with being father and son is something Zak said was important to both of them.
“He doesn’t want anything that happens on the field or in practice to effect our relationship,” Zak said. “Me and him are really close. If it wasn’t that situation, it wouldn’t have been a situation where I would have been comfortable coming here. Everything on the field is kind of separated from our relationship off the field.”
The comfort level for Zak with Illinois baseball extends beyond knowing the coach pretty well. The summer before he left for John A. Logan he worked out with then incoming Illinois freshmen like Branden Comia, Cam McDonald and Caleb Larson. He did the same last summer. That two other Champaign natives are on the Illini roster in Centennial grad Kellen Sarver and fellow Central grad Connor Milton helps, too.
“Some of those guys he talked to every single day,” Dan said. “They’ve become and stayed very close friends.”
The plan for Zak’s first season at Illinois is simple.
He’ll get the same opportunity to earn a spot on the field like every one of his teammates, and his versatility could come in handy given he can play second base, both corner infield spots and, in spot duty, provide an inning of work in the outfield.
“I think that as long as I work hard and do everything I’m supposed to do in the classroom and weight room and in practice that will show for itself,” Zak said. “I don’t think I need to come out and do anything extra and try to prove anything just because my dad is my coach.”