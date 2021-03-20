INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur resident Karen Davis snagged a seat inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center on March 19, 1981.
That’s where and when coach Lou Henson’s fourth-seeded Illinois men’s basketball team lost 57-52 to eighth-seeded Kansas State in an NCAA tournament West Region semifinal.
March Madness looked quite a bit different at that time.
Only 48 teams, instead of today’s 68, competed for the top prize in men’s college basketball. Bob Knight’s Indiana squad wound up winning the whole tournament. And Virginia, the most recent titlist, made its first-ever Final Four appearance.
But how do those Illini — guided by the likes of Eddie Johnson, Mark Smith, Derek Holcomb and Derek Harper — compare to this season’s Brad Underwood-led group, which Karen and son Patrick Davis saw defeat Drexel 78-49 on Friday from their seats inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum?
“Oh, they’re good,” Karen said of Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Co.
Top-seeded Illinois (24-6) proved as much against the 16th-seeded Dragons (12-8), storming to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looking back.
The Davises secured two of the just 1,200 spectator tickets being sold for Friday’s first-round matchup. Indiana Farmers Coliseum officials are permitting the second-fewest fans among all of the Indiana-based NCAA tournament game hosts, leading onlyBloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (500).
But snaring those seats wasn’t an easy task. And not just because the Illini have become a red-hot ticket, as proven by fans flowing to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium last week for the Big Ten tournament.
Karen initially bought four tickets online at a total cost of $600. When she got access to those tickets, she realized they were for Kansas’ opening game, slated for Saturday against Eastern Washington at the same time and location.
“So I’m fighting with them to get my money back, because I can’t use the tickets. They’re not what I ordered,” Karen said. “So then I went on Ticketmaster and got two (Thursday) night. Total with (fees) — the fees are what’s terrible — not quite $500.”
Karen and Patrick are in the process of acquiring a refund for the other order. But they weren’t worrying about that while standing outside the arena in bright sunshine and blustery wind.
Instead, they pondered the Illini’s chances of winning a national championship — in their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2013.
“I call them the cardiac kids at times,” Karen said. “They make me nervous. I don’t drink, and they make me want to drink.”
Champaign resident Wade McGuire and his 8-year-old daughter, Kynlee, couldn’t miss the opportunity to attend their first-ever NCAA tournament game.
“It’s going to be unreal, because nobody’s gotten to come to any games except really the Big Ten tournament,” Wade said. “So I’m sure us as much as the players are really going to enjoy this experience, and we’re hoping for a win (Saturday) and five more.”
Kynlee’s favorite Illinois players are Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo, though she shyly says “I don’t really know” why.
Good choices, at any rate, considering what the two guards have meant to the Illini at various stages of their pandemic-affected season.
“To share that and watch the Illini win, it’s been a long year. A crazy year,” Wade said. “So it’ll be awesome.”
Though Illinois rooters clearly outnumbered those supporting Philadelphia-based Drexel, the Dragons still had their backers in attendance Friday.
Among them were Bob and Alex House, the father and brother, respectively, of Drexel sophomore player Luke House.
Bob and Alex flew to Indianapolis on Thursday and enjoyed the downtown area before shifting their attention to the hardwood.
Alex acknowledged he’d watched the Illini on TV leading up to the game.
“Dude’s huge,” he said of Cockburn. “What year is he? ... How big’s that dude in person?”
Ilinois next plays against Loyola on Sunday with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.
And how many more enemy fan bases will get to marvel over what this unique group of Illini has to offer? Patrick Davis feels all eyes will be on Underwood’s crew soon enough.
“This team this year has give me a weird sense of calm at times,” he said. “I’m thinking we see them play on Monday night (April 5, for the national title) and they go that final step further.”