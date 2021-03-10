INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe the Big Ten tournament was the fresh start the Illinois women’s basketball team needed after a long season.
The Illini sure treated their first game in Indianapolis as a chance to hit the reset button.
Illinois started fast against Wisconsin — and never looked back — with the 12th-seeded Illini playing easily their most complete game of the season.
The end result was a 67-42 first-round victory by Illinois against the 13th-seeded Badgers on Tuesday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — the first win by fourth-year coach Nancy Fahey at the conference’s end-of-season tournament and the first time the Illini have beaten back-to-back conference opponents during her tenure.
Illinois (5-17) had been 0-3 under Fahey in first-round games, losing by double dig its in all three, including a season-ending 71-55 defeat to Wisconsin on March 4, 2020.
“We have a long ways to go,” Fahey said when asked what Tuesday’s win meant to her team. The Illini coach was doused with water by her players after the game.
“To go into a locker room and keep preaching and keep working in an environment where I think some people (would have stopped) and said, ‘OK, it’s been a lot of tough things,’” Fahey continued. ... “Our statement was to ourself. If we execute and come out and play with that type of intensity, we can play a game like that.”
The Illini controlled the game from the opening tip, with the Badgers (5-19) missing all 18 of their first-quarter field-goal attempts. Illinois led 24-2 after the first 10 minutes, and despite a 9-0 run by Wisconsin in the second quarter, still held a 32-12 lead at the halftime break. The Badgers never climbed any closer than 19 points in a second half, finishing the game by shooting 25 percent from the field.
Illinois placed three players in double figures, led by Aaliyah Nye’s 17 points. Kennedi Myles supplied a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeanae Terry added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Next up for the Illini: a second-round game against fifth-seeded Northwestern (13-7) at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Going off of the season, it’s like — not that the (regular) season doesn’t matter — but it’s a clean slate,” Myles said. “It’s our time to shine. There’s so many things, opportunities that can happen. We’re going to show what we can do.”