HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini ready for fun in the sun pic.twitter.com/DTjb1BJr5b— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) December 4, 2022
The long afternoon wait is over. Illinois will play Mississippi State on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla., in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Illini (8-4) are in the midst of their best season in 15 years. The Bulldogs (8-4) enter bowl season off an Egg Bowl victory against Ole Miss.
Illinois and Mississippi State have played just twice previously in 1923 and 1980. The Bulldogs came to Champaign both times and beat the Illini 28-21 in Mike White's first season in 1980. The undefeated 1923 Illinois team beat then Mississippi A&M 27-0.
We want to see Tampa Bay Orange and Blue.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 4, 2022
Bowl Central: https://t.co/cHJ71rbaOg#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/u2M0iT66dw
"The University of Illinois is pleased to accept the invitation to play in Tampa's ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Coach Bielema, our coaches and staff, and our team members have worked tirelessly since their arrival on our campus for the opportunity to compete in a game with the history, reputation, and platform of the ReliaQuest Bowl.
"I am proud of our program's progress and congratulate everyone associated with Illinois Football, including our alumni, fans, and students, for earning this exciting opportunity in Tampa. I encourage Fighting Illini fans across the country to make plans to join us in Florida, and I look forward to seeing a sea of orange and blue in Raymond James Stadium."
Illinois will make its second ever appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was formerly known as the Hall of Fame Bowl (1986–1995) and Outback Bowl (1996–2022). The Illini fell to Clemson in the 1991 Hall of Fame Bowl to finish the 1990 season.
It will be the Illini's first bowl game in the state of Florida since the 1999 MicronPC.com Bowl, a dominant 63–21 win over Virginia in Miami. This will be the ninth January bowl game in Illinois history and first since the 2008 Rose Bowl Game.
More to come after Illinois' scheduled press conference.
***
There's more from Action Network's Brett McMurphy, who is basically the "Woj" of bowl game breaking news. (But still nothing on Illinois just yet, but the announcement of LSU vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl takes away one option for the Illini).
- Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming
- Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas
- Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
- Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
- First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis
- Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana
- New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
- Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue
- Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty
- Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall
- Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State
- Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas
- LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice
- LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State
- New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU
- Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
- Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA
***
Still no word on Illinois' bowl game slot, but Action Network's Brett McMurphy has reported the matchups for the New Year's Six bowls:
- Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah
- Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern California
- Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State
- Orange Bowl (literally): Clemson vs. Tennessee
The other bowl games McMurphy has reported as confirmed:
- Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee State
- Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)
***
That whining you hear from the South is all the Alabama fans bemoaning the fact the Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoffs.
No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in one CFP semifinal. (The Buckeyes should be sending many thanks to Utah). And No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the other semifinal. That left Alabama and Tennessee on the outside looking in.
***
Florida in January sounds pretty good #famILLy #BestIsYetToCome https://t.co/SJHs2nHdE6— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 4, 2022
It’s been three years since Illinois could enter the Sunday of bowl game announcements with some anticipation. Making the Redbox Bowl that season was an accomplishment — particularly considering it had been five years since the Illini played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. This year's bowl will be just the 20th in program history with an overall record of 8-11.
That makes today pop a bit more. The illini finished the regular season 8-4. Those eight wins are the most since the 2007 team made the Rose Bowl. The accompanying bowl game to an 8-4 season will be better than the now defunct Redbox Bowl (neé San Francisco Bowl neé Emerald Bowl neé Fight Hunger Bowl neé Foster Farms Bowl).
But where will Illinois land in the 41-bowl game landscape? Conference championship week ended with the Illini potentially linked to the Music City Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl or Citrus Bowl.
Coach Bret Bielema took to Twitter on Sunday, writing:
Florida in January sounds pretty good #famILLy #BestIsYetToCome
Here’s where Illinois is projected by various outlets (you’ll sense a trend):
You all showed out in Vegas. (🤝 @IlliniMBB)— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 4, 2022
Now who's ready to show out at the... @CitrusBowl? @ReliaQuestBowl? @MusicCityBowl?#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/zAoEHBygYI
ESPN — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponents: Arkansas (Kyle Bonagura); South Carolina (Mark Schlabach)
Yahoo! — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
Bleacher Report — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: Ole Miss
CBS Sports — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
247Sports — Music City Bowl: Dec. 31; Nashville
Potential opponent: Kentucky
Sporting News — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
Action Network — Music City Bowl: Dec. 31; Nashville
Potential opponent: Kentucky
Sports Illustrated — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: Ole Miss
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).