PITTSBURGH — Houston didn’t do anything unexpected Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The Cougars crashed the offensive boards hard and played a smothering brand of defense.
Houston’s own offensive shortcomings meant not taking advantage of all that many second-chance opportunities, but a combination of inefficient offense and too many turnovers crippled the Illini’s chances.
Houston had an answer for every run Illinois tried to make, and the Cougars pulled off the 68-53 victory to reach the Sweet 16 and end the Illini’s season in the second round of the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive year.
"Tough day," UI coach Brad Underwood said. "Not a fun day for sure. But also a big tribute to these guys for being a championship caliber team and winning a Big Ten championship, let's not lose sight of that."
Said guard Trent Fraizer: "We fell short but to see where this program has come ... it shows we're headed in the right direction."
The first segment of the first half was a mixed bag. Illinois and Houston both had some turnover trouble, but they also got looks on the offensive end that boded well for there rest of the game. Coleman Hawkins knocked down an open three-pointer for the Illini, and a long two from Trent Frazier was important simply because he didn’t make any of the six shots he attempted in the first round against Chattanooga.
Houston hung tight thanks to a mid-range jumper from Jamal Shead and a transition layup from Taze Moore. The latter was notable given the Cougars’ desire to push the tempo after every change of possession.
Neither team flexed its offensive muscles as the half progressed. Houston did what it does, though, by rebounding a stunning number of its misses. Second chance points didn’t come at quite the same frequency, but the Cougars managed to take a slim lead after Kyler Edwards finally got a three-pointer to fall.
Rebounding woes weren’t Illinois’ only issue early in Sunday’s game. Turnovers plagued the Illini, too, on top of some missed open looks both at the rim and from three-point range.
Illinois did get a small spark off the bench from RJ Melendez. The freshman guard didn’t play in Friday’s first round game against Chattanooga, but he attacked the basket as soon as he checked in against Houston and got a floater to fall. It was the type of “let if fly” offense Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he was looking for from his team, but only Melendez delivered in the first half.
Houston, meanwhile, slowly built a 16-9 lead with 7:23 to play in the first half taking advantage of Illinois’ miscues. The Cougars scored seven points off the Illini’s first five turnovers, and although they didn’t have any second chance points still crushed Illinois on the offensive boards.
Illinois had a real opportunity to cut into Houston’s lead after Underwood got the officials to review a foul on Cockburn. It came back as a flagrant on the Cougars’ Josh Carlton, and Cockburn made both of his free throws. The Illini got the ball back, but Frazier inbounded to Cockburn in the corner.
Turnover. Houston pushed the ball in transition after the Illinois mistake, and Edwards knocked down the ensuing three-pointer. Another steal and coast-to-coast layup from Edwards pushed the Cougars’ lead to double digits at the penultimate media timeout of the first half.
Illinois ultimately turned to its freshmen to cut its deficit to a reasonable four points at halftime. Luke Goode made both of his three-point attempts, and Melendez showed off a similar aggressive tact with a dribble drive and-one.
Underwood went back to his starters at the beginning of the second. The same decision led to another double-digit deficit Friday against Chattanooga. This time the Illini starters — namely Cockburn — stayed within striking distance. Houston continued its strong offensive rebounding ways, however, and actually turned a couple into points to maintain its lead.
Underwood ultimately could’t keep Goode and Melendez off the court, though. Goode scrapped against the physical Cougars, and Melendez remained the only Illini apparently willing to attack the basket off the dribble. The latter created opportunities both for the freshman guard and his teammates as the second half reminded a one- or two-possession game at its midway point.
Houston was able to take advantage of another scoring drought by Illinois late in the second half. Helping the Cougars make their run was one of their best shotmaking stretches of the game. They made 7 of 8 shots in a six-minute span and pushed their lead to nine with 5:40 to play.
A four-point play by Alfonso Plummer snapped Illinois’ late cold streak, but Houston had the answer like it did every time the Illini cut into their deficit. A mid-range jumper from Shead, a pinpoint desperation pass from Fabian White Jr. in transition to Taze Moore and then two free throws from White pushed the Cougars’ lead back to 11 points with 3:40 to play.
A three-pointer from White with just less than 3 minutes to play pushed Houston’s advantage to 14, and that was essentially it. Illinois didn’t have enough time left — or a consistent enough offense — to complete a comeback.