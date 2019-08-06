CHAMPAIGN — Janet Rayfield likens her 17th Illinois women’s soccer team to the program’s new facility currently under construction.
“We’re moving forward,” Rayfield said. “We’re progressing right alongside our field.”
The comparison will have to change come Aug. 22, when the Illini open their regular season at 7 p.m. at home versus Loyola Chicago.
That’s because Illinois’ new complex, which constitutes part of the Demirjian Park project, won’t be ready for the Illini’s first home match of the 2019 season.
And might not be until mid-September.
“We’re hoping by Big Ten season we’ve moved to the new field,” Rayfield said on Monday afternoon. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the grass gets laid and Mother Nature does her part in terms of water and temperature.”
Weather was troublesome earlier for the project, which was announced in late 2017.
Other issues, according to a May 2019 News-Gazette report, have included soil conditions not ideal for construction and an unexpected excess of utility work.
Yet even if the Illini can’t utilize their new digs until their Sept. 21 Big Ten debut against Northwestern, Rayfield and her athletes aren’t fretting.
“We’ll be going up to Michigan soon to use some facilities there, using Irwin Indoor (Practice Facility) for some running, using our old field,” said sophomore Meredith Johnson-Monfort, a Mahomet-Seymour graduate. “We’re kind of just going to be open to wherever.”
For now, that’ll mean matches at the Illinois Soccer and Track Stadium they’ve called home the previous 16 years.
“This will be a great opportunity for our staff ... to sort of model that behavior that you control the things you can control,” Rayfield said. “At the end of the day, they’re going to step out in a uniform on a field that’s got lines and a goal, and they’re going to compete.”
Last season, that constituted an 11-8-1 record and victories over No. 3 Duke and No. 14 Oklahoma State, but also a semifinal exit in the Big Ten tournament.
Illinois returns three of its top five goal-scorers from that squad — Hope Breslin, Kelly Maday and Arianna Veland — as well as starting netminder Jaelyn Cunningham.
“This team feels like there’s some unfinished business and things they want to accomplish,” Rayfield said. “Whether we’re playing on our old field or on our new one ... that’s really our mantra now is we’ve got to be our best and compete regardless.”
The reality of what’s on the horizon isn’t lost on the Illini, though.
That they’ll be the first group in program history to step foot on the soccer portion of a $20 million facility.
“We’re excited beyond words,” said Johnson-Monfort, who’s seeking her first in-match action with Illinois this year. “That’s really going to help even push this program to a higher level.”
That’s the hope, of course.
Enhanced surroundings should be a boon for Illinois’ goals, which Rayfield describes as “the NCAA tournament and competing on a national level.”
Reaching the former plateau would be a first for the Illini since 2013.
Getting the job done while breaking in a new complex would make the achievement all the more sweet.
“Christening this field and saying goodbye to a place that’s been home to us since I’ve been here, I think it is significant,” Rayfield said. “It allows this team a chance to make their mark in a different way and to sort of lead us into what I think will be a different phase for this program.”