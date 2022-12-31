CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Julian Pearl isn’t much of a swimmer, by his own admission. He’s also not a big fan of riding roller coasters.
But the Danville native and Illinois football offensive lineman needed to make some exceptions this week.
To those who qualify for a bowl game go the spoils, after all.
“Facing some fears on this trip,” Pearl said Friday, after stepping out of the Gulf of Mexico and onto the white sand of Clearwater Beach. “Not acting like the same person right now.”
Pearl joined his teammates and Mississippi State’s athletes for a couple hours of fun and relaxation along the Florida coast. Clearwater Beach Day occurred about 45 minutes away from Raymond James Stadium, where Pearl and the Illini will battle the Bulldogs Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Clearwater Beach Day drew out plenty of vacationers and local beach-goers who were uninterested in the bowl game. There were inflatables and carnival rides for kids to enjoy, along with vendors selling various wares.
But sufficient orange and blue attire covered the beach in the middle of the afternoon, with Illini fans occasionally chatting or posing for pictures with their favorite players.
“With my brothers, too, it’s just a fire experience,” said Pearl. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Connor Black graduated from Illinois last year. He and his family traveled south to Tampa for the bowl game and soaked up Clearwater Beach Day as well.
“In undergrad, I was in Orange Krush. ... Hoping to kind of meet back up with some friends on that side,” Black said. “It’s been great. It’s great to see everybody turned out. It’s packed, and a lot of orange.”
Deanna Kuester and husband Neal are Illini alumni as well. They came down from Mansfield with their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son in hopes of seeing Illinois win a bowl game for the first time since 2011.
“We were hoping for Tampa. We actually come down here about once a year,” Kuester said. “We went to the Rose Bowl in ’07. ... This is perfect for making a family vacation out of it.”
Kuester didn’t know she and other Illini fans would be able to get up close and personal with coach Bret Bielema’s players while trying to soak up some sun on a mostly cloudy day.
“It’s pretty awesome. Didn’t realize they were actually going to be down here on the beach with us,” Kuester said. “I’m hoping the game goes well. Really excited just to see them play and see how we hold up outside of our Big Ten Conference.”
Black also harbors high hopes for the Illini.
“We’ve got a lot of defensive backs out, so secondary might be a little tested,” he said. “But I think, control the ball and they can win by like three points.”
It’s not too difficult to guess who Pearl, a starter in 11 of Illinois’ previous 12 games, feels will come out ahead at the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’m feeling confident,” he said. “Just feeling really prepared thanks to the coaching staff, and just feeling really confident in myself and my teammates. ... Ready to play.”
The Illini and Bulldogs first and foremost are in Florida to compete in a football game. But the surrounding non-football festivities also are providing plenty of memories for Pearl and his friends.
On Thursday, the team stopped by the Busch Gardens theme park. Pearl previously told himself he’d never ride a roller coaster again after not enjoying his first-ever experience in his younger years.
His second coaster ride left a better impression.
“It was actually a little fun. I’m starting to get the hype,” Pearl said. “(We went on) Cheetah Hunt. It goes like 60-something miles an hour. I was praying. Half the time, my eyes was closed.”
Pearl also said he’d try riding Jet Ski again sometime down the line.
“I loved it,” he said. “I’m going to have to take my family out here.”