CHAMPAIGN — No one discernible moment stood out about how Saturday afternoon shifted in favor to No. 24 Iowa.
The only suggestion Illinois football coach Lovie Smith had for such a spot was Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras connecting with Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a fourth-and-3 pass from the Illinois 33-yard line about halfway through the second quarter.
Even then, the Illini led 14-0 on a chilly, sun-swept afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Hinting at a possible second consecutive homecoming victory over a nationally-ranked opponent.
But even if Memorial Stadium had more than 875 fans in attendance because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and even if those fans could find their way onto Zuppke Field, no field storming was in store on this Saturday. Unlike last year’s homecoming upset of No. 6 Wisconsin.
But perhaps Smith was correct with his turning point assessment of Saturday’s 35-21 loss to Iowa.
Because from that catch onward, Illinois couldn’t contain the Hawkeyes.
“Disappointing, of course, not to get the win, especially after you get off to a good start like that,” Smith said. “You have to give Iowa a lot of credit. They hung in there early on and established themselves late, really from the second quarter on.”
Petras overcame a slow start to throw three touchdown passes and guide his offense to more than 424 yards of offense. The Iowa defense, which entered the game allowing an average of 16.7 points, hunkered down after permitting those two early Illinois touchdowns.
And the Illini had no answers for any of it after a superb first quarter.
“Couldn’t stop them defensively, couldn’t score on offense. Pretty simple on what happened,” Smith said. “Believe me, we were trying to stop them and we were trying to score. Momentum shifted.”
Illinois (2-4) saw its win streak end at two games and produced just 61 yards of offense over the course of seven drives spanning the second, third and fourth quarters. By the time Isaiah Williams replaced Brandon Peters at quarterback with 12 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game, Iowa (5-2) enjoyed a 28-14 lead.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein didn’t play for unspecified reasons, but Smith said Epstein will be available to play this next Saturday at No. 16 Northwestern.
Illinois’ defense, meanwhile, saw defensive tackle Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs all hit the sideline before halftime because of injuries and not return to the game.
“I don’t think you need to talk about injuries when you lose and give up yards and points like that,” Smith said. “Everybody saw the game — we did lose some guys. ... When that happens, other players have to step up. And that didn’t happen.”
Illinois led Iowa 14-13 at halftime and held the Hawkeyes to only 45 first-half rushing yards, but couldn’t slow down Iowa in the second half.
“I don’t think (Iowa) changed anything. They played with they were doing earlier better,” Smith said. “It normally kind of comes down to that: execution.”
Iowa did on a consistent basis in the second half. Illinois didn’t.
After the Illini defense forced an Iowa three-and-out on Saturday’s first possession, Peters and running back Chase Brown went to work. Brown contributed 29 all-purpose yards, and Peters found Daniel Barker for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give Illinois a 7-0 lead near the midway point of the first quarter.
Two drives later, Reggie Love III, Epstein’s replacement, rushed for 22 yards on a drive that culminated with Peters hitting Josh Imatorbhebhe on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Ninety seconds into the second quarter, the Illini led 14-0.
But the Illini offense wasn’t that efficient again until Williams led a too-little, too-late touchdown drive with less than two left and the outcome well in hand.
“We’ve got to maintain energy throughout the game,” said Brown, who finished with a team-high 83 rushing yards. “When we get on them 14-zip, energy’s there. Maybe we got too comfortable. But obviously, when you’re up 14-zip, you’ve got to step on their neck.”
Instead, Iowa continued its recent dominance against the Illini and cruised to its seventh straight win in the series.
“The two games before this, we won ... and played complete games all the way through to the end,” Illinois center Doug Kramer said. “This game, we got off to a fast start but we didn’t finish strong. You’re not going to win a game if you do that.”