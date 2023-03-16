Sign up for our daily (and free) Illini basketball newsletter here
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kendall Bostic spent a good portion of Wednesday night’s Illinois women’s basketball NCAA tournament game on the exercise bike behind the Illini bench.
The Illinois junior started to show signs of an injury in the second quarter after the 6-foot-2 forward picked up her second foul with four minutes, 12 seconds left before halftime. Bostic was on the bike for the final minutes of the second quarter, and after joining her team in the locker room at halftime, she got back on the bike before the second half got underway.
Bostic briefly chatted with Illini assistant coach Ryan Gensler for the final few minutes before the halftime buzzer sounded and returned to the court for the start of the third quarter.
But, the Kokomo, Ind., native clearly wasn’t herself, and Illinois picked the wrong time of the season to have a bad quarter. What was a one-point game at the half got away from Illinois, as the Bulldogs — buoyed by a 21-8 advantage in the third quarter — ended the Illini’s season with Mississippi State prevailing 70-56 in a First Four game in front of a sparse crowd of 466 fans at Purcell Pavilion.
“Eight points, you’re not going to win in an NCAA tournament, or really any one, if you only score eight points (in a quarter),” Illinois coach Shauna Green said. “Then the rebounding separation was just too much, and there’s multiple possessions where they got two and even sometimes three O-boards, and you just can’t do that.
“They probably also saw that (Bostic) was a little limited and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go inside and test her.’ Credit to them. They pounded it in.”
Namely Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter. The 6-foot-5 post presence for the Bulldogs (21-10) dropped in a game-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
“She got a few easy ones,” Green said. “Then I just saw we had, what, two or three turnovers to start the half, and I thought that was a total momentum changer. The confidence kind of comes out of you.”
Bostic said after Wednesday night’s 14-point loss she suffered her right-leg injury last week in practice. That meant “a lot of treatment” ahead of Illinois (22-10) playing its first NCAA tournament game since 2003 against Mississippi State.
Not exactly a favorable situation with the Bulldogs feeding the ball into Carter on a consistent basis.
“I think, if I would have been healthier, it would have been a different game,” said Bostic, who played 23 minutes and wound up with two points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. “I could have banged around with her a little bit more, brought a little more offensive game to it. It hurts to really plant my foot, so it’s kind of hard to make slides, especially with her being so big.”
A limited Bostic and forward Brynn Shoup-Hill returning from a foot injury put the onus on the Illinois guards to deliver. Makira Cook, who led the Illini with 21 points, was a key reason Illinois only trailed 31-30 at halftime. But Cook cooled in the second half, shooting 3 of 11 from the field.
Mississippi State, on the other hand, found its rhythm with Carter delivering in the paint and guards Anastasia Hayes and Jerkaila Jordan — who combined for 22 points — knocking down some key shots for coach Sam Purcell’s team.
“Coach told us we were doing well but just to pick it up on defense. We kept getting caught in ball screens,” Hayes said. “That was the main focus to just go over the ball screens. When we did that and we played defense and our defense turned into offense. It was just like AAU out there for a second. That third quarter was just fun.”
The Bulldogs surged to their biggest lead of the game early in the fourth quarter when they pulled ahead 61-39 with 7:40 left in regulation.
Illinois would make a run during the next three minutes with Cook’s steal and fast-break layup drawing the Illini within 65-53.
But Mississippi State didn’t flinch, with Carter scoring back-to-back buckets and blocking a Cook layup attempt to effectively quash any momentum Illinois might have had.
“I feel like, yeah, we kind of felt (tired) a little bit (in the second half),” Cook said in the Illini locker room afterward, “but we still have to be strong enough to come together and still be focused and do what we have to do.”
The rapid end to the season after such a turnaround by Illinois this season was tough for Cook and her Illini teammates to handle late Wednesday night.
Especially after watching Bostic hampered by an injury for Illinois’ biggest game of the season.
“It just shows her tenacity and her selflessness,” Cook said. “She’s obviously hurting, but she still wanted to put herself in the best position to play and give for the team. That just speaks volumes of her character because we need Kendall out there, but at the same time, as her friend, I don’t want her risking anything real to play.”