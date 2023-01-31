Illini cap successful January with win
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood walked back to the bench by himself during halftime of Tuesday night’s game against Nebraska at State Farm Center.
That he was alone was noteworthy.
So was the fact there were still seven minutes of halftime to go before the second half got underway.
Underwood apparently didn’t need any more time in the locker room. The Illinois men’s basketball coach said he got his point across in less than a minute and didn’t see any need to stick around for anything more.
Underwood didn’t move from his seat on the bench after returning to the court ahead of his team. Instead, he looked at his play card and tried to figure out how Nebraska was within just a single point at the halftime break and holding more than its share of momentum.
“I wasn’t really in the mood to listen to my staff at that time,” Underwood said. “So I came out and had a few peaceful moments and enjoyed the fans and looked up and saw a lot of orange and realized how fortunate I am to be the basketball coach at Illinois.”
That fortunate feeling got a boost in the second half.
Mostly because Illinois got a boost off the bench from freshman guards Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris, locked in defensively and pulled away for a 72-56 victory in front of another sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544 fans.
“It was Coach Brad being Coach Brad,” Rodgers said about that brief halftime word with Underwood. “He wasn’t the nicest guy in that halftime, but he’s great for us. He builds energy into us. When he’s screaming and stuff, we’re not listening to him screaming. We’re listening to what he’s saying.”
“I think he was a little frustrated with us,” Harris added. “We knew what we needed to do to step up. Obviously, we all knew the first half was very, very poor. That’s not us. We had to step up the second half.”
That happened.
Particularly at the defensive end.
Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) forced Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) into 13 turnovers and gave up just 19 points in the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we had really good momentum going into halftime, and I thought we had control as much as you can in this building,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We were very sloppy coming out (of halftime) and turned it over four of the first five possessions. That set the tone for the half.”
A tone that has been Illinois’ calling card during its successful month of January. Defense has carried the Illini when their offense has struggled — like shooting 17.2 percent from three-point range Tuesday — and it’s why they’re winners of seven of their last eight games.
That’s the part of the formula that hasn’t changed. Who is on the court in the lineup providing that defensive effort isn’t always the same, but the ability to get stops and turn that into much-needed offense allowed Illinois to fend off a Nebraska team that showed signs of getting hot midway through the second half.
“I think it’s a lot of mix and matching and finding the right lineups that work,” Underwood said. “(Tuesday) it was the two freshmen off the bench, and it was all defense. I wasn’t thinking one thing about an offensive substitution. A lot of times I do. But a lot of times it’s just mixing and matching until you find it. We got it stopped, and these guys are tough and are fighting like crazy. You win seven of eight in this league, you’re doing some things all right and you’re getting a little tougher.”
Seven wins in nine games this month continues the trend of strong starts to the new year for Underwood at Illinois. His first two teams — deep in the throes of a program reset — went a combined 4-12 in January. His last four? Try 24-7.
Not the undefeated dominance of his Stephen F. Austin teams when Southland Conference play started, but certainly an impressive January record in the Big Ten.
“I think we get settled a little bit,” Underwood said about that January success. “Role identification becomes big. I think that’s been bigger this year with nine new guys. Last year was a little different because we had COVID and didn’t practice at Christmas. We had a veteran team.
“This year, I think that’s helped a lot — being able to spend a lot of practice time getting guys dialed in on what we do. I think we found a few things offensively that suit us. … We’ve got to continue to grow defensively. I keep saying defense wins championship and you’ve got to guard, and we’ve got to build off that.”
