From lower left, Giorgi Bezhanisvhili, Trent Frazier, Jermaine Hamlin and Ayo Dosunmu celebrate with Hamlin after one of Hamlin’s dunks during the Illini’s win against Minnesota on Dec. 12 at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini return to their home arena for a 3 p.m. tip against Indiana on Saturday, a day after celebrating Christmas in Champaign. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois players haven’t seen their families since they arrived back on the UI campus this summer — and won’t see them in person until the end of the season.