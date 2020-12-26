CHAMPAIGN — The discussion about the, let’s say, idiosyncrasies of the 2020-21 college basketball schedule happened as soon as the Illinois players returned to campus this summer.
Like the fact the season was bound to start later than normal and include fewer games. Staying adaptable to abrupt changes was also a necessity. Mostly, though, the message from Illinois coach Brad Underwood to his team was clear. This season was going to become a “once you’re here, you’re here” situation.
Like this week. Illinois has played as late as Dec. 23 in previous seasons. Most recently with the 2018 Braggin’ Right game against Missouri in St. Louis. In other years, the players would get a quick break to go home and spend the holiday with their families.
But in 2020, playing during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Nope.
“We told our guys in June that they would not be going home for Christmas,” Underwood said. “That they would not be going home until the end of the season.”
No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten) returned from State College, Pa., on Wednesday night with a 98-81 victory at Penn State. Then it was back to the lab with practice on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in advance of Saturday’s 3 p.m. tip against Indiana (5-3, 0-1) at State Farm Center.
“This year we’re kind of taking Christmas off,” Illinois redshirt junior wing Jacob Grandison said. “I personally haven’t had a family Christmas in a couple years, so it’s not too sad. We’re a bunch of dudes in the trenches with each other. No better Christmas present than preparing for a win.”
The Big Ten voted in advance of the season to play the week of Christmas.
That included four games on Christmas Day — the only games on the college basketball calendar — and two more Saturday with Illinois-Indiana and Ohio State-Northwestern part of a 14-game slate nationally.
Staying on campus, playing on Christmas Day and the day after, was seen as the best option.
“I’ll be very honest, we’ve played this worst case scenario all year long,” Underwood said. “We talk about COVID every day. … We all voted in the safety and health of our student-athletes to not go home because then we’d have to test back in and quarantine again. Now you lose another 10 days of not being able to play games if you do that. We just decided to play.”
The Big Ten coaches put that decision to a vote of their players. The response was unanimous from the Illini. They wanted to play.
“I don’t think anybody came here with the expectation to not play basketball,” Underwood said. “It’s what they do. It’s what they love to do. Their love and passion for the game — and to play games — is why they work so hard. It was unanimous. There wasn’t any hesitation, man. We want to play.”
Even if playing meant sacrifices. Like spending the duration of the season away from family. The Big Ten set a rule before the season that no fans would be allowed at games. That included the players’ families.
“We’re just staying all to ourselves,” Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams said. “As much as we love our family, we had to make a sacrifice and not see them for a while just so we can get to one of our goals. It’s been pretty tough, but we’re just going to have to stick it out and do it.”
Basketball on Christmas, of course, isn’t new. The NBA plays multiple games on Christmas Day, has done so for years and did so again on Friday. The Big Ten just joined the holiday basketball party for a year.
“That’s one of the biggest, most celebrated days of basketball out there,” Underwood said of the NBA’s Christmas Day games. “Now we get our opportunity. Our guys all want to be pros. They look up to those guys. Now we get to go do the same thing.”
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day wasn’t all about basketball for Illinois, though.
The preparation for Saturday’s game against Indiana was important, but the Illini also celebrated the holiday together. It wasn’t a traditional Christmas, but presents were still opened. Memories were still made. Time with close friends was still cherished.
“I hope it becomes a very memorable Christmas,” Underwood said. “Not just for COVID. I want it to be memorable because it was the bonding of the basketball family together.”
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said he doesn’t “live for presents anymore” now that he’s 22, but he was more looking toward the Christmas holiday as another step toward the end of 2020.
“It’s been a rough year, obviously, with everything going on,” Frazier said. “It will be a blessing to get to another year and start from the beginning.”