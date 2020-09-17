The rumors had been circulating for days. Then, Wednesday morning, the announcement came from the Big Ten: the fall football season was back on.
"Obviously, we were looking forward to something like that," Illinois starting center Doug Kramer said Thursday morning. "When it finally came, I was fired up and I know everyone else on the team was fired up.
"Now, it's just about locking in and getting ready to go."
For weeks, the Illini had been working toward the season with no idea when it would happen. Clarity came Wednesday.
"We didn't know if we were going to play in the spring, if we were going to play next fall. We had no clue," Kramer said. "Obviously, when they set a hard date and they said you're playing in 40 days, there's a different sense of urgency. Everyone takes it to that next level."