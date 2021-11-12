CHAMPAIGN — Alfonso Plummer threw up his hands in celebration after he made a late three-pointer during Tuesday night’s season-opening win against Jackson State.
The new Illinois guard had watched his first three three-point attempts rim out.
Two of them making it at least three-fourths of the way down before popping back out.
The late make included a bit of a sigh of relief to go with the celebration.
“They didn’t want me to catch the ball,” Plummer said Thursday afternoon. “I was like, ‘Finally, they gave me one.’ I think they had a plan for me. That was the whole game trying to just change my game. Thank God, you know what I’m saying, I made one.”
Jackson State could direct more of its defensive attention Plummer’s way, because Illinois played without guards Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier, Austin Hutcherson and preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn. That guard trio represents the Illini’s top playmakers. Cockburn, Curbelo and Frazier are also the top three offensive options.
Plummer could again face a focused defense when Illinois (1-0) hosts Arkansas State (1-0) at 8 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center. Cockburn remains suspended, and there was no guarantee from Illini coach Brad Underwood on Thursday that any of the three injured guards will play.
Playing without the injured guard trio has sped up Illinois’ push to expand Plummer’s game. The transfer guard arrived from Utah with Underwood dubbing him both the best shooter in the transfer portal and the best shooter he’s ever coached. It was an earned mantle given some of Plummer’s exploits with the Utes.
The ongoing challenge from the Illinois coaching staff, though, has been to elevate Plummer’s skills as a playmaker and turn him into a two-way threat on the perimeter. Assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Tim Frazier have joined forces in pushing Plummer on the defensive end.
Plummer delivered against Jackson State. The late three-pointer gave him nine points to pair with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“He was in the gaps,” Underwood said. “He had active hands. He was attentive. In a game that didn’t see a lot of opportunities for him. We actually tried to run a lot to him, and they actually did a pretty good job of guarding some of the actions we had for him. He stayed very focused. We put the ball in his hands, and he made a lot of great plays. I’m really pleased with his growth on both ends.”
Plummer knew his offensive game had to evolve after being known as a shooter. Mostly because he realized, at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he doesn’t have the size to just rely on his quick left-handed release and shooting skill forever.
“I feel like at my size I have to be a really good player and not just a shooter — with some playmaking — if I want to play at the next level in any pro league,” Plummer said. “They’re trying to make a two-way player. I can score, but I have to get better on defense and talking and playmaking. They’re pushing me the right way, and I’m getting way better as a player.”
The “they” Plummer refers to is more than just Anderson, Frazier and the Illinois coaching staff. It’s Curbelo, too. The developmental opportunity with the sophomore was part of Curbelo’s recruiting pitch to his fellow Puerto Rican guard this offseason.
If Plummer makes a playmaking mistake in practice, Curbelo is there to help break it down.
“He’s like, ‘You have to do this. You have to do that. Think more like a point guard, because you’re not going to be scoring every time. You’ve got to be able to help the team in different ways,’” Plummer said. “He always finds a way to get me involved in that type of situation as a point guard.”
Plummer showed off some of his playmaking ability midway through the second half when Underwood put the ball in his hands. Da’Monte Williams took on point-guard duties with Curbelo, Frazier and Hutcherson sidelined, and 6-10 sophomore Coleman Hawkins was, for all intents and purposes, his backup before Plummer got his shot.
“We found out Plummer can really handle the ball and make some plays maybe a week ago we didn’t think he could,” Underwood said. “The way they guarded him, they were very physical. We’ve got to do a better job of screening for him and getting him open looks. We’ve got to do a better job of helping him set some stuff up. I think he’s in a great, great place.”