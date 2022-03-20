PITTSBURGH — It’s called the “liberty stunt.”
As executed during the second half of Friday’s NCAA tournament game between Illinois and Chattanooga, it sees one cheerleader hoisting another in the air. The skyward participant then bends one leg, tucking the foot against their opposite leg, and also hoists both of their arms upward.
And then the duo holds that pose. For as long as they possibly can.
Inside PPG Paints Arena, members of the Illini and Mocs cheer squads participated in this crowd-stirring exercise. Three pairings from Illinois, five from Chattanooga.
With the clock reaching one full minute, only two duos remained. One from each school.
The fans reached a fever pitch before, just over a minute in, the Mocs’ final pairing had to surrender.
That left Illini junior Jada Thomas (airborne) and senior Luther Solis (holder) as the champions.
“I think the other team was surprised that we won, maybe,” Illinois cheer coach Stephanie Record said. “They’re the same couple that won at the Missouri game this year. They had won at the Missouri game two years ago before COVID.
“We always tease our team, ‘You have to train for it. You have to be ready, because we’ve lost several years in a row.’ And I’m like, ‘We’re not losing again.’”
Brad Underwood’s Illini eventually followed the cheer squad’s lead in that regard.
Illinois trailed Chattanooga when the liberty stunt filled the void in basketball action during a television timeout. But that result flipped by game’s end, as the Illini staved off the Mocs 54-53.
“You definitely felt the fan energy shift a little bit because they got involved in” the liberty stunt, Record said. “We’ll be the good-luck charm.”
Record has been involved with nearly all of the Illinois men’s NCAA tournament appearances since 1993 via the university’s cheer team. The 1994 Illini alumna cheered on the sidelines between 1990 and 1993 before taking her coaching role shortly after graduating.
The lone exception on that list is the 2021 tournament, during which the cheerleaders couldn’t participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Record was allowed to bring 12 athletes to Pittsburgh this year for what turned into two Illinois games, the second being Sunday’s 11:10 a.m. tip-off between the fourth-seeded Illini (23-9) and fifth-seeded Houston (30-5).
In addition to Thomas and Solis, the roster includes seniors Cameron Conklin, Haley Eder, Rylie Matchett, Abigail Oyasu, Christine Uhrich and Alyssa Ellen Weinert, juniors Karizma Im, Graci Leineberg and Armand Morales, and sophomore Brianna Hendren Santiago.
“We were really trying to get our seniors as many opportunities to do things they weren’t able to do being out for a whole year,” Record said. “It’s also based on skill and where they’re at kind of collectively as an athlete, too.”
Record’s lone involvement in the NCAA men’s tournament as an active cheerleader came in 1993, when Lou Henson’s sixth-seeded Illini won a first-round matchup over 11th-seeded Long Beach State before falling to third-seeded Vanderbilt in the second round. Both games took place in Salt Lake City.
“We had just tons of free time when I was on the team, so we got to go downhill skiing,” Record said. “Kids still have a lot of free time, but there are little rallies and open practices. Those are not something we had when I cheered.”
Record and her athletes traveled with the team and members of the Marching Illini to Pittsburgh. The cheerleaders’ first task was lining up along one of the sidelines, in front of the band members, as Underwood’s program conducted its open practice Thursday afternoon.
The cheer and band parties performed as they typically would during a basketball game at State Farm Center, providing the Illinois hoopers with a familiar atmosphere.
“It was more relaxed, for sure,” Record said. “It was just nice to get them in the arena, so they could see where we’d be the next day and go through all the things that would happen. I don’t think they realized they’d be doing as much as they did.”
But no school’s cheerleaders have free rein during the NCAA tournament.
Record pointed out that there are rules her team doesn’t have to contend with during other games, not even in the Big Ten tournament.
“When they’re doing a cheer on the sideline, (the male cheerleaders) hit a megaphone when the girls would be clapping. It helps keep timing. But they’re not able to do that for the NCAA tournament,” Record said. “They’re not allowed to point the megaphones at the floor to do cheers. They have to point them sideways.
“They said, ‘Oh, once the game starts, they won’t be watching.’ I said, ‘No, they have a person for that.’”
Record herself was chastised by a site official for straying too far from her seat to take a video of the liberty stunt.
But these rules haven’t taken away from Illinois cheer’s collective tournament experience.
That included performing along with the band for the Illini’s first-round sendoff from the team hotel. A strong crop of fans followed along with the cheerleaders’ chants throughout the event.
“That was really cool for them. They don’t get opportunities to do things like that very often,” Record said. “They were talking about how cool it was to have everybody there.”
When they don’t have basketball commitments, the cheer athletes have used their time to enjoy team dinners and take in the various sights around Pittsburgh.
And when they hit the court, the cheerleaders are just doing a job. As Record sees it, her athletes are more nervous about the basketball result than their own skills and routines.
“They typically don’t get scholarships,” Record said. “To get to travel to different places — a lot of them haven’t been here — is just an experience they wouldn’t have otherwise.
“It’s such a cool experience for them to see. It’s a whole different level when we get to go to something like this and be part of something so much bigger.”