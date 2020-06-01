CHAMPAIGN — The nationwide unrest reached a boiling point this past weekend, with opportunistic looters and rioters co-opting the peaceful protests against police violence across the country.
The death of George Floyd on Memorial Day while detained by Minneapolis police officers was simply the latest trigger.
The sports world has responded. Some professional athletes marched in peaceful protests over the weekend.
Closer to home, a number of Illinois coaches, both black and white, have released statements on social media like many of their colleagues across the country. Some Illini student-athletes, again, both black and white, have been active on social media in response to the events of the last week, too.
“The events of the last few days have been heartbreaking,” Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood wrote. “I pray for the family of George Floyd, and for healing to the pain and grief so many across our country are suffering at this time. I became a coach to help young people. And it is my responsibility as a leader to the many young black men in our program that I provide a safe environment where they can be heard and supported while processing emotions stirred from the harsh reality of the unfair world we all live in.
“Illinois basketball is a family. We believe in treating everyone with respect, and we try and foster compassion through the willingness to put yourself in someone else's shoes to understand their perspective. Unfortunately our basketball family is not able to be together at this time, so we will talk as a team on Zoom about what has occurred and how we can impact change. It starts with listening, caring and respecting one another. I vow to do my part.”
Two of Underwood’s incoming freshmen have also thrown their support to the idea behind the peaceful protests and demonstrations. Andre Curbelo posted an edited photo of himself with “I can’t breathe” on his jersey along with a statement from the Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) basketball program.
Fellow incoming freshman Adam Miller has actively retweeted the last week, while engaging more on Instagram. The Morgan Park guard and Peoria native posted multiple edited photos either wearing or holding an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt. His most engaging post included a lengthy caption posted along with photos of Martin Luther King Jr. and more from the Civil Rights movement. He also called out President Donald Trump.
“Are the riots acceptable?” Miller wrote. “That’s based on your opinion. MLK protested peacefully and Malcolm X during his early years of the black rights movement did them more forcefully. (Whether) you protest peacefully or forcefully they will hate you. Trump gave the OK to shoot at anyone looting. Trump also called (out) Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the anthem as a hate symbol to the country and now he has no job, so please tell me what must be done? I honestly want to hear people’s opinions.”
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier posted to Twitter and Instagram photoshopped photos of himself wearing an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn also took to Instagram with a photo carrying a message of support for black men and a caption reading “For whoever needs to hear this, you are loved.”
The Illinois basketball team isn’t alone in expressing itself on social media. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jamal Woods of the Illinois football teamhas been active on Twitter in the past several days, including his reaction to the looting of Western Hills Mall in Fairfield, Ala., near his hometown of Hueytown, Ala.
“How are we helping ourselves when we are destroying ourselves?” Woods wrote about the mall, adding it was part of the black community in that area of Alabama. “Now watch all of those people who work at the mall will no longer have jobs, and I know they (won’t) rebuild Western Hills because Fairfield barely had money anyway. Man we got to do better. Justice is needed but this is not the appropriate action.”
Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey also posted to Twitter on Sunday. Newly-hired assistant coach Venette Skeete, who is black, did the same.
“Racism and injustice are simply wrong,” Fahey wrote. “I pray for George Floyd and his family. Change starts with each of us. I stand beside my staff and team to be a part of the solution.”
“I’m emotionally drained,” Skeete also wrote. “Not just from current actions, this is our everyday life. But from constant excuses and silence that forgive these acts. I’m drained because I fear for when or WHO I know or love that might be NEXT. The dead can’t return to say what justifies their life.”