CHAMPAIGN — The idea of “Get Your Mind Right” is a core tenet of Lou Hernandez’s coaching philosophy. It’s as synonymous with the Illinois football strength and conditioning coach as his “Gun Salute!!” mantra he uses a recognition of success — in the weight room, on the field and off it.
Signs bearing Hernandez’s “Get Your Mind Right” slogan adorn the weight room at the Smith Center. He also had the “GYMR” acronym stitched on the face mask he now wears when working with the Illini football players.
Hernandez shared a photo of him wearing his mask on Twitter last week. Blue mask. Orange “GYMR” adorned in one corner. The message he shared along with the photo? “Get your MASK (on) Right!”
Hernandez and his football strength staff are trying to lead by example with student-athletes back on campus and working out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having them continuously see us trying to follow the guidelines by wearing our masks and trying to communicate through these masks is hopefully letting (the players) understand, ‘Man, if these guys have got to do it, then we’ve got to do it, too,’” Hernandez said. “It all starts with us making sure we’re trying to set the example for our players to see that however uncomfortable it might be — however cumbersome or anything else it might be — it’s just what we have to do in order to prepare to play football in the fall.”
The Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff is taking a similar approach. Mask wearing and social distancing is a daily conversation at Ubben Basketball Complex. The Illini coaches, Brad Underwood included, are doing their own leading by example, too.
“They don’t ever see me walk into Ubben — I’m never in Ubben — without a mask on,” Underwood said. “We have to sacrifice those things. I can control those things a little bit. What goes on in our practice facility has been remarkable.”
That’s not to say this “new normal” — a phrase Underwood said he dislikes — has been easy with student-athletes back on campus. The Illinois football team is a month into its return. The Illini basketball team started later, but Underwood said he expects to be at full strength by the end of this week with Monday marking the first day for the resumption of some basketball-specific workouts.
The protocols and procedures are different than anything the Illinois student-athletes and coaches have ever had to contend with before. It can be challenging.
“Nobody likes wearing the mask,” Hernandez said. “Nobody likes social distancing. It’s a close group of guys. They share the majority of their time together in the locker room and in the weight room and in meeting rooms and on the football field.
“If you’ve got to take that mask off and stand over outside on the football field in the furthest corner to take a big, deep breath and catch your breath for a minute from that mask, then everybody understands that. Once you get back around your people again, you follow the rules to do what you need to do.”
Hernandez said there’s understanding about the necessity of the new protocols and procedures from the Illinois football players.
“I think a lot of guys also feel when you’re 19 and 20 and you’re a college football player that you also think you’re immune to anything and everything,” he said. “We’re educating them and having them understand this is real and this is definitely not only something that can affect you but it can affect your teammates when they might have to start going into quarantine as well or might affect a coach. We don’t want to be selfish. We’ve got to understand this affects our entire team.”
Full buy-in from each respective team is the way through the pandemic. A return to play won’t happen without it.
“Our guys have to do their part,” Underwood said. “There’s nothing fun about any of it right now because it is something that’s new to them and kids want to be kids, but we have to be different. We have to have some sacrifice in this and skin in the game to play and stay out of quarantine and stay away from COVID. There’s a lot of challenges with that, but all we can do is educate.
“I had a couple offers to go to Fourth of July functions and parties, and I didn’t go. That’s a sacrifice I’m asking our athletes to make. Who would I be to be that guy, to tell them not to go and then I go do something like that? I hope not just our players, but I hope everybody in the area and everybody around the country could do it. Then we’d gain on this thing.”