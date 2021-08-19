CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football’s progress in recruiting during the Bret Bielema era is difficult to ignore.
Sure, no five-star athletes have entered or committed to the program since Illinois hired Bielema eight months ago to the day on Dec. 19. But Bielema and his staff kept intact the previously-established Class of 2021 (with a few additions for good measure), brought aboard multiple transfers and have received commits from 15 players so far in the Class of 2022.
Hence, there’s little to complain about on the recruiting front early in Bielema’s tenure. Illinois’ latest class is ranked 39th by Rivals, good for ninth in the Big Ten, and 41st by 247sports, which has Illinois 10th in the Big Ten.
Work remains, obviously. But Cory Patterson, the lone holdover from previous coach Lovie Smith’s staff, likes what he’s seen so far during the past eight months.
“Our head coach has got a knack for this thing, and he’s kind of got a real plan for us and for our recruiting department,” the Illini running backs coach said on Wednesday afternoon. “The plan’s kind of coming together.
“There’s (also) a lot more work to be done. I think we’ve just got to go ahead and continue to push forward on it and grab a couple big ones and we’ll be all right.”
All of Illinois’ current Class of 2022 commits exist in the three-star ranking realm, and most of them —13, to be exact — are considered college options primarily on the offensive side of the ball.
So, yes, Patterson’s belief that further work still exists is a reasonable one.
That work now will transpire while both high school and college games take place across the nation through the rest of August and in the coming few months.
“It makes it a little bit more challenging, but I think the one thing that Coach B does is he gives us a great schedule where you can carve out some time to develop the relationships with the high school coaches in state, and then also those out of state,” receivers coach George McDonald said. “In-season you just have to be a little bit smarter with your time and make sure you’re managing it right so you don’t fall behind in the recruiting.”
Patterson is the one Illini coach capable of offering a fair comparison between the Bielema recruiting strategy and the Smith recruiting strategy.
“Since I’ve been here, I feel like this is the first time we have a bit of an edge,” said Patterson, an assistant coach with the Illini since 2018. “We’re ready to go. We’re prepared for it. I think we’re going to make some good strides this year in the recruiting season that’s coming up. If we can win a few games, it’ll make it a little bit easier to recruit.”
Picking up victories has been no easy feat for the Illini in Patterson’s time with them. Illinois possesses is just 12-21 the last three seasons, with one bowl game appearance.
One aspect working in the Illini’s favor despite their recent on-field woes is the excitement surrounding the return of fans to Memorial Stadium, beginning with the Aug. 28 season opener against Nebraska.
Only limited family members could attend games last season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now you can have the fans in and bring (high school) juniors in and bring guys to the game, so they can experience a gameday,” McDonald said. “So it’s going to be really exciting, I think. The university and (athletic director) Josh Whitman have provided us with world-class facilities, so now it’s our job to sell it with our play on the field but also (with) the people that we are off the field.”
Patterson and offensive line coach Bart Miller said Illinois’ staff needs to be true to itself and its mission when touting the program to recruits.
“We want to show them what a real college football program is genuinely about,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of people that put on a dog-and-pony show and stuff like that, but when you come here, you’re going to see what it’s like to be at Illinois.”
The intensity Miller displays, both in interviews and coaching on the field, also translates to his recruiting pitch for the Illini.
“We work incredibly hard, and that’s the expectation,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of players out there that can’t take that, and they don’t belong here. We don’t want to hide anything like that. We want to be up front and genuine and show who we are as coaches, who we are as a program, and find the right fit.”