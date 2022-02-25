CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood got his money’s worth after being run by lead official D.J. Carstensen in the second half of Thursday night’s game against No. 22 Ohio State.
The Illinois coach made sure to make his displeasure known — particularly to Carstensen and Brian Dorsey, who called the first technical — before turning to the Orange Krush, waving his arms and doing his best to get the State Farm Center crowd riled into a frenzy.
Not that the Illinois fans needed any help in that regard. Their displeasure at the officiating was nearly as high as Underwood’s.
Underwood’s ejection was apparently the spark No. 15 Illinois needed. Ohio State pushed its lead to 16 points immediately after the Illini coach was run by Carstensen, but Illinois systematically got back in the game.
Alfonso Plummer started making three-pointers again. Coleman Hawkins provided great energy — and much-needed production — off the bench, and the Illini pulled within two points on three separate occasions in the final 1 minute, 49 seconds of the game. A Trent Frazier three with 14.6 seconds to play made it a one-point game.
But that was as close as Illinois got. A drive from Frazier into traffic ended with the Illinois guard throwing the ball out of bounds on the Illini’s penultimate possession and a halfcourt shot from Frazier hit backboard only on the final one as Ohio State held on for a 86-83 victory in front of a sellout “Orange Out” crowd of 15,544 on another snowy night in Champaign.
Plummer led five Illinois players in double figures with 26 points thanks to 8 of 10 three-point shooting that tied the veteran guard for the single-game program record. Jacob Grandison chipped in 14 points, Frazier and Kofi Cockburn had 12 points apiece and Hawkins added 10 points off the bench.
It was just not enough to counter the Ohio State trio of Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young. Branham solidified his position as the top Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate with 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting overall and 10 of 11 free throw shooting. Liddell added 21 points, and Young had 18 off the bench.
Those three were instrumental in Ohio State turning what was a 13-point deficit midway through the first half into a 16-point lead immediately after Underwood was ejected. That early Illinois lead, though, was almost all Plummer, as the Illini guard made six first-half three-pointers and then was held in check until the post-ejection rally.
Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) will be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday at Michigan. Ohio State (18-7, 11-5) also plays Sunday at Maryland.