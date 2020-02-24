CHAMPAIGN — Illinois opened this season starting all three of its point guards. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier were no brainers. But so was Andres Feliz, with the senior guard proving to the coaching staff in the run up to the season that he was one of the Illini’s best players.
Feliz flourished in his new role as a starter after spending the 2018-19 season as Illinois’ sixth man. The 6-foot-2 guard had a pair of 20-point performances in the Illini’s first two games and averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists through the first eight.
Wanting more pop from his bench, Illinois coach Brad Underwood shifted Feliz back to his sixth man role after the Dec. 2 loss to Miami. That’s where Feliz stayed for the next 16 games before an injury to Dosunmu necessitated a move back to the starting lineup at Rutgers on Feb. 15. Dosunmu returned the next game at Penn State. Feliz stayed in the starting lineup. The three-guard lineup worked. Dosunmu, Feliz and Frazier combined for 35 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in Illinois’ 62-56 win against the then ninth-ranked Nittany Lions.
Underwood liked the matchup of his three guards against Penn State. Facing a guard-centric Nebraska team at 7 p.m. Monday at State Farm Center could provide a similar opportunity for Illinois to go with its guard-heavy look. That’s not just the trio of point guards, but also Da’Monte Williams playing the 4 in lieu of Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
“Giorgi’s felt really good coming off the bench,” Underwood said. “We felt like Dre had been in the starting lineup. He was the logical guy to go back there. We felt really comfortable with what we were going to get there.”
The stress starting a trio of point guards can put on the opposing team is something Underwood likes about his Dosunmu-Feliz-Frazier backcourt. That’s in addition to simply getting his best players on the court more — and together.
“We didn’t always have Trent at the point,” Underwood said about the Penn State game. “We had Dre at the point. We didn’t always have Dre at the point. We had Ayo at the point. We put different guys in ball screen actions. … I think from a comfort standpoint, we know exactly what we’re getting there.”
Dosunmu saw the offensive benefits of starting alongside Feliz and Frazier again. The Illini had 16 fast break points in their win against Penn State.
“The benefit is whenever we get a rebound we don’t have to come back and get the ball,” Dosunmu said. “We can just push it, and we can play freely.”
“Ayo and Dre are really good in transition just getting to the basket and getting fouls,” Frazier added. “It puts pressure on other teams.”
The ability for three different players to run a fast break or take control of the offense in the halfcourt allows the Illini to throw different offensive looks at their opponents. While they might give up some size in certain matchups — Frazier is 6-2 and 175 pounds and Dosunmu a lean 6-5, 185 — that doesn’t mean their defense suffers.
“(Opposing teams) might play with a bigger lineup,” Frazier said. “They might try and take advantage of playing with the three little guards out there, but we guard. That’s the biggest thing is just having us three out there being nasty on the ball and just getting defensive stops.”