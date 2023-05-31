Morez Johnson Jr. has been committed to the Illinois men's basketball program for almost two years.
The promising 6-foot-9 power forward has spent his first three high school seasons at St. Rita.
But on Wednesday night, while Illini fans wait to see whether Terrence Shannon Jr. or Coleman Hawkins will return to Champaign next season or stay in the NBA draft, Johnson posted on social media he is transferring ahead of his senior season to Thornton.
Johnson averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks this past season for St. Rita, which won 24 games and advanced to a Class 4A sectional semifinal game.
But St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell resigned in early May and one of Johnson's former teammates at St. Rita, North Carolina commit James Brown, will play his senior season at Link Academy, a prep school in Branson, Mo.
Johnson will be the second recent Illini recruit to play his senior season at Thornton for coach Tai Streets. Ty Rodgers transferred to the school in Harvery for the 2021-22 season after starting his high school career in Michigan, and turned in an All-State caliber senior season with the Wildcats when he averaged 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds and eight assists at Thornton, helping Streets' program reach a Class 3A sectional championship game.