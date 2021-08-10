CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is an easy target for anyone wanting to ask a college football coach how the game has changed from one point in time to another.
His first coaching stint at the college level began as an Iowa graduate assistant in 1994 and ended as Arkansas’ head coach in 2017. Plenty of time to watch the game evolve.
Bielema’s second college tenure, of course, began last December when Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired him to succeed Lovie Smith. On Monday, the Illini encountered one of college football’s biggest recent adjustments. At least as Bielema sees it.
“It’s the two-scrimmage rule,” said Bielema, referencing a change made earlier this year to NCAA regulations. “So to have only two opportunities to full-go scrimmage before the opener, means we had to maximize (Monday).”
Bielema had the chance to see his players work out in what he called “a gameday environment” within Memorial Stadium. He said the team’s second and final scrimmage is set for next Monday before the season opens Aug. 28 against Nebraska.
“We worked primarily on early downs, a little bit on second and third downs and had some red-area game,” Bielema said when describing the first scrimmage. “Next Monday will be a much more advanced, game-realistic, really all-down ball situations. And then about midweek next week, Wednesday or Thursday, we’ll begin to transition into our Nebraska preparation.”
Between Bielema’s hiring date and the Illini’s Aug. 1 training camp report date, plenty of questions were asked regarding what Bielema’s first Illinois group would look like on the field.
Monday’s scrimmage offered some answers to Bielema and his staff.
The second scrimmage should provide even more details, as should a “mock game” Bielema said the team will conduct eight days before the Cornhuskers play in Champaign.
“That one won’t be tackle football — it can’t be,” Bielema said of the mock game. “Cheerleaders, band ... will be in the crowd.”
Circling back to Monday’s first scrimmage, Bielema said it included “72 snaps before halftime of live, old, American football. Live tackling. Live blocking.”
That tackling excluded the quarterbacks but involved everyone else.
“Football games really get down to three things: how you run with the ball, how you tackle the ball and how you get out on blocks,” Bielema said. “Our guys locked into that. They know the answers. Now they’ve got to be able to give them.”
Bielema said starters went against starters on both sides of the ball. Same thing for backups against backups.
Don’t take that to mean Bielema possesses a permanent depth chart at this time.
“It wasn’t just 11 guys playing with the ones. We rolled a lot of guys through with the ones and twos,” Bielema said. “Our defense played with great energy.”
Bielema did address one specific defensive group. When asked about his safeties, he said “we have a pool of about four guys that really factor in.”
“Sydney Brown shot across a formation (Monday), made a nice routine play,” Bielema said. “Quan (Martin has) continued to be very impressive. Prather (Hudson) was limited (Monday), so he wasn’t out there. And Kerby (Joseph is) another guy.”
Bielema added Alabama transfer Eddie Smith is “probably the next guy in that same group.”
Brown started at safety in Illinois’ first six games last season before missing the final two with an injury. Martin wound up playing in all eight games while making two starts, and Joseph took the field for seven games. Hudson, a transfer from Georgia, and Smith obviously are lesser-known commodities among the fan base.
Some more familiar Illini, meanwhile, received their first true opportunity on Monday to stand out in front of Bielema and his staff.
Running back Mike Epstein, offensive tackle Alex Palczewski and linebacker Khalan Tolson all were given what Bielema called “a pitch count” for their scrimmage involvement. Palczewski and Tolson have been recovering from separate offseason knee surgeries, while the oft-injured Epstein’s return to Illinois for a fifth season wasn’t revealed until June.
“Mike had a nice play — bounced for a touchdown — so I know he’s got some of his juice that I’ve never seen live before,” Bielema said. “And Palcho, he’s a big body out there, he’s a good-looking player. And then Khalan is an explosive, athletic, dynamic guy that is fun. So it’s good to get those guys out there and get their demeanor.”