With about a month of its Big Ten-only season now in the books, the Illinois baseball team has yet to hit its stride. Next for the Illini is a three-game home series against Northwestern. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. previews this weekend’s set at Illinois Field:
Uneven start
Three losses. Four wins. One loss. One win. Two losses. One win. That’s been the progression of the Illinois baseball team’s season through 12 games, with the Illini predictably sitting at 6-6 entering their first home series of the 2021 campaign. “The thing that we need to do is, and I’ve talked about this with our preparation and practice and game day, it all kind of goes together, we just need to practice more consistent,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said ahead of Friday’s 4 p.m. home opener at Illinois Field against Northwestern, one of three games this weekend with the Wildcats (7-4). The two in-state rivals also meet at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. “We’ll have a really good day of practice, and then we turn around and just are very lackadaisical. That’s kind of the way we performed last weekend (splitting a four-game series against Michigan and Michigan State).”
Back home again
The Illini played only one home game in 2020 — an 11-8 victory against Chicago State on March 3, 2020. Nine days later, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season. The 2021 season has meant Illinois has visited Greenville, S.C., Minneapolis and Ann Arbor, Mich., all within the span of 17 days. But the Illini will be home for the next two weekends, starting with the aforementioned series with Northwestern followed by Nebraska on Easter Weekend. “It’s awesome not being on a bus, that’s the first part,” Hartleb said of playing at home. “It’s awesome not being in a hotel. It will be nice just having familiarity in the clubhouse and kind of that team atmosphere.” The one “disappointing” aspect, according to Hartleb, is the lack of a home crowd, with attendance at Illinois Field still limited to two family members per player due to pandemic restrictions.
Catching on quickly
Illinois is Ryan Hampe‘s third college baseball stop after stints at Illinois-Chicago and John A. Logan College. The 6-foot, 200-pound Carl Sandburg product has caught on quickly with the Illini. Hampe’s 16 hits are tied with Taylor Jackson for the team lead and he’s started 11 of Illinois’ 12 games, including eight at catcher and three at designated hitter. “If we split games throughout the rest of the season, it keeps our legs fresh,” Hampe said when asked about platooning at catcher with Jacob Campbell. Campbell has made four starts at catcher and two as the team’s DH. “So the games that we are catching, we can be fully locked in,” Hampe added. “We don’t have to feel like our bodies are super sore, anything like that. Splitting time honestly is a big help, especially the DH spot when I’m not catching. I can stay in the lineup and help that way. I think it’s good for the team.”
Call to the pen
Nathan Lavender has emerged as reliable arm out of the bullpen. The development of his curveball is a big reason why. That and cutting down on walks. The 6-2, 210-pound left-hander walked 24 batters in 282/3 inning in 2019 before missing all of the Illini’s coronavirus-shortened 2020 season due to an injury. Lavender spoke Wednesday about his evolution as pitcher, going from a “fastball guy” as a freshman to someone who’s confident in his off-speed pitches. That progression has led to more control, with Lavender permitting only one walk in 71/3 innings to go with 12 strikeouts. “No matter what the situation is,” Lavender said, “it’s always good to know that I can be a guy to get the other guys out of a jam or out of any situation, honestly. Clean inning? Perfect. Bases loaded, no outs? Perfect. Whatever it is, doesn’t matter. I’ll get in there and do my job the best I can.”