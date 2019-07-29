CHAMPAIGN — Basketball is a global game. Just look at the recent NBA award winners. Five of the six, including MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, were born outside of the United States. It’s something Brad Underwood was quick to mention last month after the winners — from places like Greece, Slovenia, France and Cameroon — were announced.
The places this game has taken me have truly been a blessing. Enjoying my time in Greece! European championships begin today. Excited to watch some good basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Du18O7xtn7— Jamall Walker (@jamallwalker) July 27, 2019
The Illinois roster has a similar feel with five players from five different countries other than the United States. It’s a recruiting path the Illini will continue to pursue and did so this past weekend at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Greece.
That’s where assistant coach Jamall Walker was given the opportunity to see four-star Class of 2020 wing Samson Ruzhentsev (Russia) and five-star Class of 2021 forward Moussa Diabaté.
Ruzhentsev was healthy enough to play for Team Russia after dealing with a wrist injury suffered on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring but averaged just 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in his first two games. Diabaté was a force putting up 13.5 points and 14 rebounds per game in a pair French wins.
Not quite 700 miles north in Oradea, Romania, a third Illinois target was playing in the Divison B FIBA U18 European Championships. Saba Gigiberia, a 7-foot-1, four-star center in the 2020 class, shot 62 percent from the field and averaged eight points and nine rebounds for Georgia.
The Illini have one of the more international rosters in the Big Ten. And that trend doesn’t seem to be changing.