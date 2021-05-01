Nate Hobbs is the second Illinois football player to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, with the cornerback picked Saturday by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hobbs was drafted in the fifth round at No. 167 overall. His selection follows Illini guard Kendrick Green being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night in the third round.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Hobbs spent four seasons at Illinois and made 35 starts at cornerback. Hobbs amassed 31 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception as a senior in 2020.
Hobbs concluded his Illini career with 168 tackles, 12 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 18 pass deflections.
Hobbs is Illinois' first defensive draft pick since 2017, when defensive end Dawuane Smoot was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round at No. 68 overall. Hobbs also is the first Illini defensive back to be drafted since Clayton Fejedelem in 2016 (Cincinnati Bengals, seventh round at No. 245).