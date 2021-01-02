CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team lost another key contributor on Saturday.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs announced he would declare for the 2021 NFL draft instead of using an extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to fall sports athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My four years at Illinois has been an experience that has prepared me for life," Hobbs wrote in an Instagram post. "Through adversity we always found a way! I want to take this time to thank my coaches, teammates and the great fans of Illini Nation for this ride."
The 6-foot, 195-pound Louisville, Ky., native spent four seasons at Illinois, making 35 starts at cornerback while seeing time in 39 games. Hobbs racked up 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups in five games this season, missing the final two because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
For his college career, Hobbs amassed 168 tackles, 12 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Hobbs is the fourth Illini contributor on defense to announce his departure from the team since its season-ending loss at Penn State on Dec. 19. Hobbs joins linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler in declaring for the NFL draft, while lineman Owen Carney Jr. announced he's entering the transfer portal. Hobbs is the fifth Illini to declare for the draft, joining wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and offensive lineman Kendrick Green.
Illinois seniors this past season that have opted to use that extra year of eligibility with the Illini for the 2021 season are quarterback Brandon Peters, offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe and long snapper Ethan Tabel.