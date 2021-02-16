CHAMPAIGN — Michigan’s return Sunday at Wisconsin meant the entirety of the Big Ten men’s basketball teams are back.
No more active COVID-19 pauses. At least as of Monday.
So now what?
The Wolverines’ comeback 67-59 victory against the Badgers kept them atop the Big Ten standings.
Illinois still has second place to itself. Ohio State is in third. All three teams are ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25, with the Illini moving up to No. 5 on Monday.
A slew of games still have to be rescheduled following the collective pauses at Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State so far this season. Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten) is back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) at State Farm Center, and the rest of the Illini’s schedule is pretty much set.
Illinois will play Nebraska at some point between March 2-4, a change to get in a rescheduled game at Michigan State that is now at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. The postponed Michigan game doesn’t even have that level of “certainty,” as the Illini’s second game against Nebraska this season.
“We knew it was going to be a different year, a challenging year,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Sometimes an unfair year. I don’t know if everybody will get to 20 games. I’m not going to worry about any of that. I’m just going to show up and play when they tell us to.”
Even with all 14 Big Ten teams now active again, there’s no indication when the Big Ten will get the remainder of its postponed games back on the schedule. Underwood talks with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on a daily basis. Whitman is in constant communication with the league office.
Which games get rescheduled when is still a mystery. And rescheduling them all doesn’t entail just picking an open day for both teams and hoping for the best.
“They’re running all kinds of scenarios because every team is back, but there’s a lot of games out there that have been missed,” Underwood said. “You’re still trying to figure out how to parlay that into a schedule that works and keeps everybody safe.
“Let’s not forget that we’ve done this because of safety and health reasons that are COVID-related. There’s also safety and health risks at playing too frequently. Now we’re all back in school and all have academic concerns and rules.”
Should Illinois’ game against Michigan get rescheduled — and with the Big Ten’s reported desire for at least every team to play once, that sounds at least fairly likely — there’s a chance the Illini could have a rather jam-packed end to the regular season. Like four games in eight or nine days jam-packed.
It’s not the ideal scenario. But it’s one the Illini will embrace if need be.
“Four games in eight days, that’s tough, but we’ve all sacrificed,” Illinois freshman forward Coleman Hawkins said. “That’s what we know we signed up for. … Whether it’s one game in eight days or four games in eight days or anything like that, we’re still grateful we even get a chance to play.”
Beyond the physical toll that potential run of games might entail, there are other challenges to playing that frequently.
Illinois is in position to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2005, and the higher the Illini finish in the conference the better shot they’ve got at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. There’s incentive, then, to be at their best as often as possible in the last month of the regular season.
“Those scouts where you have familiarity with the team become a little easier,” Underwood said. “In Michigan’s case, we haven’t played. I really haven’t sat down and studied them. I was a big fan in the Big 12 of one-day preps. One-day preps are awesome because your kids are very focused. You don’t have to spend a ton of time in practice. Usually on the back end there was some rest. Maybe in this case it’s not there.”
Underwood is cognizant of what is being asked of his team this season. The players haven’t seen their families for more than half a year. They’re tested each and every day for COVID-19, which gets tricky for road trips in the winter and necessitated a 3 a.m. test at Willard Airport early Saturday morning after a delayed return from Friday night’s late game at Nebraska since those tests had to be submitted by 9 a.m.
The Illini are happy to be playing, but asking them to jam potentially as many as seven games into not quite three full weeks would just be one more hurdle to clear.
“I don’t think we should ever lose sight of safety and well-being,” Underwood said. “I think that runs in a lot of areas — not just COVID. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes and the times we would ask them to play and the number of games we would ask them to play. Now we’re back into school where academics are a part of it as well. But we’ll cross all those bridges when we come to them.”