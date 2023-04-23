URBANA — Adrien Dumont de Chassart carded back-to-back birdies to close out the front nine of Sunday’s final round at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate. Dumont de Chassart still had to fend off a rally from Northwestern’s Daniel Svard, but the fifth-year Illini shot a bogey-free, 3-under 68 to win his first tournament of the season and lead Illinois to the team title at Atkins Golf Club.
“It’s not every week that we win,” Dumont de Chassart said. While accurate, Sunday’s victory was Illinois’ second straight, fourth this spring and sixth total for the 2022-23 season.
“It was nice to win as a team and individually,” the 6-foot-1 Belgian continued. “I’ve been waiting for a win for a long time now. I finished second in my last two tournaments, so it was to get the win for sure.”
Dumont de Chassart had a tap-in par on No. 18 to close out his win. Svard birdied the final hole, but still fell two strokes short. A two-shot swing on No. 8 with Dumont de Chassart getting the birdie and Svard a bogey was pivotal. So was a bogey on No. 16 from Svard, which helped give Dumont de Chassart a three-stroke cushion heading into the final hole.
“I played a little more conservative, hitting 3-iron off the tee,” Dumont de Chassart said of his approach on No. 18. “He ended up making a good birdie, but it didn’t really matter. It was nice to have a tap-in to win for sure.”
Illinois, playing a home tournament for the first time in a dozen years, lived up to its No. 3 national ranking with another dominant victory. The Illini topped Big Ten rivals Northwestern by 26 strokes for the win. Piercen Hunt shot a final-round 70 and finished third overall, Tommy Kuhl was fifth after a Sunday 71 and Matthis Besard made it four Illinois golfers in the top with a 71 to tie for sixth.
“We closed better,” Illinois coach Mike Small said about his team’s victory. “We had some loose shots early. I think Northwestern narrowed (the Illini lead) to maybe 10-11 shots after 7-8 holes. The trend wasn’t going well, but we turned it around. We gathered ourselves and played solid golf after that.”