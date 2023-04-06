CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry and Devon Witherspoon usually talk every day. The call Henry made earlier this week was with a purpose, though.
The Illinois defensive coordinator wanted to check in with Witherspoon and gauge if the now-former Illini cornerback had any nerves about his upcoming workout.
A solo pro day after a hamstring injury kept Witherspoon from doing anything but medical evaluations and interviews at the NFL draft combine and sidelined him again for Illinois’ pro day.
Henry might have known the response he got from Witherspoon was coming.
“He said, ‘For what? It’s just running. I’ve been running my whole life,’” Henry said.
It was classic Witherspoon. So was the fact he backed it up Wednesday with his performance in front of more than a dozen NFL organizations with a pair of 40-yard dashes — clocked between 4.39 and 4.45 seconds — and some position-specific drills.
“Everything that they already know,” Witherspoon said about what those NFL teams learned Wednesday. “That was really the logistics of it. Prove who I am and what they’ve seen on tape. ... Watch the tape. It will tell you everything need to know.”
It’s the same message Henry has supplied when fielding phone questions from NFL coaches and front-office personnel when they call about the All-American cornerback. Henry’s approach for his defensive backs has always been the same — put it on tape.
Witherspoon did that in 2022 with a breakout senior season. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback wound up a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award after totaling 41 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions for the 8-5 Illini.
“I think I did pretty good how I study film and how I prepare for every game for my matchup that week,” Witherspoon said. “I think I put a lot of good things on tape showing I’m one of the top players in the country.”
The NFL apparently agrees. Most mock drafts have Witherspoon among the top 10 picks. The Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, sent three representatives to Champaign for Witherspoon’s workout. Detroit defensive backs coach Brian Duker and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly ran Witherspoon through drills.
Witherspoon will be in Kansas City, Mo., later this month for the draft. He’s already envisioning the scenario where he gets on stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand. Probably early on Thursday night given Witherspoon is being projected in mock drafts primarily to the Lions at No. 6. Others have him going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7, the Chicago Bears at No. 9, the Tennessee Titans at No. 11 and the Houston Texans at No. 17.
“That’s going to be a surreal feeling,” Witherspoon said. “That’s probably when everything will probably hit me, but right now I’m just focused on keep getting better and keep grinding. I need to stay on top of what I’ve got to do and not let anybody get an edge over me.”
That work ethic is only part of what Henry said makes Witherspoon stand out from the draft’s other top cornerbacks. It’s a competition that includes Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
A competition where Henry sees Witherspoon having an advantage in his ability to cut on a dime. Not to mention his physicality for his size and his athleticism to go up and get a ball in the air.
“What I learned about Devon is he’s not a cookie cutter,” Henry said. “Devon is completely different than every other DB I’ve ever had. Why? One, Devon knows he’s good. Devon knows he’s talented. If you ask Devon could he cover Randy Moss in his heyday, he’d tell you, ‘Hell yeah.’
“He’s just wired that way. He came out of the womb like that. Because he’s wired that way, I think everything that he does he has that confident mindset. ... For most young men, they would have the tendency to get complacent. Not him. I think it fueled him and pushed him to work even harder. I knew I could push him really hard, and I knew he would respond.”
It’s why Witherspoon has excelled despite a slighter frame. The slightest Henry saw — especially a couple years ago when Witherspoon was closer to 160 pounds than 180 — for someone that played so physically.
Gonzalez and Porter are both bigger. Henry said it doesn’t matter.
“The reason why it doesn’t matter?” the Illinois coordinator said. “I think he’s a generational talent. You find me a player that has his mentality in terms of confidence. He’s uber confident. He walks with a swagger when he steps on the field that permeates into our defense.
“I don’t know if fear exists in that young man. I really don’t. His whole life he’s been told, ‘You’re too small. You’re not quite fast enough. You’re not quite strong enough.’ He walks around with two chips on his shoulder.”