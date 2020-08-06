CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football opened the 2020 football season with its first day of preseason training camp Thursday morning at the Memorial Stadium practice fields. The Illini did so without Louisville transfer safety TreSean Smith and junior college transfer linebacker Lavar Gardner, with a team spokesman confirming to The News-Gazette the first report by 247Sports.
Smith and Gardner are no longer on the Illinois roster. Smith's Thursday absence comes as a surprise given Illinois included him in its list of new numbers for newcomers on Wednesday.
Losing Smith and Gardner is a hit to Illinois' defensive depth. Smith was projected to compete for the open safety spot created by Stanley Green's graduation. Gardner no longer on the team means the Illini are down to seven scholarship linebackers, which includes converted safeties Derrick Smith and Dawson DeGroot.
Smith was suspended before the 2019 season at Louisville by first-year coach Scott Satterfield, and that suspension extended through the entirety of the season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound safety, who arrived at Louisville as a four-star, top 300 recruit per 247Sports, had played a fairly significant role in his first two seasons with the Cardinals under Bobby Petrino.
Smith played in all 13 games as a true freshman and finished with 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack. The Hamilton, Ohio, native then played in 12 games in 2018 as a sophomore and put up 36 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
Gardner had 65 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2019 at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.). The 5-11, 200-pound linebacker originally out of Atlanta was a three-star JUCO recruit and had other offers from Massachusetts, Nebraska, Southern Miss, and Texas State.