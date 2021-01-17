CHAMPAIGN — When Tony Adams contracted COVID-19 and missed the final two games of Illinois football's 2020 season, it gave the senior defensive back "a lot of time to think."
So, after recovering from the disease, Adams traveled to Washington, D.C., for two weeks to train with a friend. He eventually returned to Champaign-Urbana to chat with new Illini coach Bret Bielema and some of his staff.
Ultimately, Adams needed to determine if a fifth year at Illinois was right for him.
"It was a real hard decision," Adams said Sunday. "I know that I have more to prove in college, so I didn’t want to declare for the (NFL) draft because I knew I had a lot to work on."
Adams will do so with the Illini, announcing on Sunday his intention to return for another college season. The extra year of eligibility is being offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What really hit me is ... just thinking I’m from here," Adams said. "I would love to show kids you can stay home and win."
The Belleville native played in 29 games during his first four years with Illinois. He suited up as a safety for six contests during the 2020 campaign, finishing second on the team with 51 tackles and adding an interception. He's turned in 141 tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions during his Illini career, splitting time between safety and cornerback.
Adams acknowledged he's willing to play at either position later this year.
"I'm just going to let the coaches put me where they feel is best and I'm going to get the job done," Adams said. "I'm going to go ball."
Adams brings needed experience to a defense that has lost some key athletes this offseason. Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler and cornerback Nate Hobbs all declared for the NFL draft, and defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. entered the transfer portal.
"I wish them the best of luck," Adams said. "But they feel like it’s their time to go shoot their shot. I just didn’t feel like it was my time yet."