CHAMPAIGN — Protocol across the entire University of Illinois system requires all students, regardless of vaccination status, to receive two negative COVID-19 tests three days apart before returning to campus for the spring semester.
The Illinois men’s basketball team falls under those requirements, too, even with an earlier return from the holiday break than the student body at large. And that’s where the trouble began Sunday evening as the Illini tested before their first practice after just a few days off following their 88-63 win last Wednesday night against Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.
“We did two tests, and we got dinged pretty good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said on his weekly radio show Monday night while not providing details about how many players tested positive.
Enough positive tests happened, however, that Illinois canceled its final nonconference game of the season earlier in the day on Monday. The Illini won’t play Florida A&M on Wednesday night at State Farm Center — an 8 p.m. game that was trending toward a sellout — after all.
“We all know this variant is extremely active and very contagious,” Underwood said. “Our guys went home over the break, and coming back in, we had some problems.”
With the Florida A&M game canceled, the focus now turns to the resumption of Big Ten play. Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Sunday at Minnesota (10-1, 1-1). Whether that game actually happens, though, is still to be determined.
“Right now we’re in game prep mode for Minnesota until they tell us otherwise,” Underwood said.
What could aid Illinois’ quicker return after multiple positive tests Sunday is a change in CDC guidelines announced Monday afternoon. For asymptomatic COVID-19 infections, the CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time from 10 days to five days followed by five days of mask wearing. Further, people who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days.
How the Big Ten will use that CDC guidance is unknown. How the conference might treat league games affected by COVID-19 is also unknown. Current policy would mean a forfeit. Other conferences initially had a similar stance, but have since altered those protocols with a goal of rescheduling lost games. The last word from the Big Ten came last Wednesday, but only that the conference would continue to discuss the issue.
“Our athletic directors meet (Tuesday) morning again to finalize some of those things,” Underwood said. “Everybody is doing it a little bit different. That’s the challenge is you’ve got schools not testing. You’ve got some testing. You’re trying to keep a competitive balance within your conferences. Some conferences have gone to you’ve got to have seven players eligible.”
Until those decision are finalized at the conference level, Illinois’ preparation for a potential Sunday evening game at Minnesota will be truncated.
The Illini got some work in Sunday before the COVID-19 tests came back positive, and Monday’s work was limited by “a few guys” Underwood said tested negative.
“We got them together early (Monday) evening and did a bit of a weight workout and some conditioning on the treadmills with them,” Underwood said. “(Tuesday), I’ll do some basketball workouts with them as well. We’ll continue on with that as we work through the new CDC policy and what that looks like and how are guys progressing in terms of the asymptomatic guys.”