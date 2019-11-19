The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday evening that sophomore defensive lineman Lere Oladipo has been dismissed from the Illinois football program for violation of team rules, according to a release.
"The DIA considers this issue closed and will have no further comment," the release read.
Oladipo, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore from Huntley, had been suspended from Lovie Smith's program since mid-September after playing in the first two games of the season.
The 22-year-old defensive tackle was suspended last October after being arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery against his girlfriend.
Those charges were dropped last December, and Oladipo was reinstated to the team in January. He played in two games this season before his latest suspension.
In late October, the UI student involved in the 2018 case posted a lengthy thread on Twitter alleging that the abuse continued on and off throughout the second semester. The posts included photos of bruises on her body.