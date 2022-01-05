MINNEAPOLIS — Neither team on the court Tuesday night at Williams Arena had played in nearly two weeks. The one who spent last week on a COVID-19 pause after two-thirds of the team tested positive, though, would surprise the casual viewer given the results.
It wasn’t Minnesota. Even if the Gophers looked a step behind the entire night.
Last week was an opportunity lost for Illinois. Ten players testing positive for COVID-19 meant a lost nonconference game against Florida A&M, which would have served to knock off the rust after the holiday break. It also meant a week with little practice and a truncated preparation for the rescheduled game against Minnesota to resume Big Ten play.
Turns out there was no rust to knock off and the preparation Illinois did get was more than enough to face the Gophers, as the Illini turned a double-digit halftime lead into a 76-53 rout in front of 10,112 fans at the Barn.
“We practice what we preach,” Illinois wing Jacob Grandison said. “We’ve got to stay ready. There’s always going to be bumps in the road, and we welcome them with open arms. We try not to be fazed by adversity. We came out here, played hard, played good defense and got a ‘W.’”
It’s not like last week’s disruption was anything new for this Illinois team. Kofi Cockburn’s suspension to start the season meant playing without the preseason All-American center for three games. Injuries hit, too, with Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson all affected. The flu bug ripping through the program before the COVID-19 positives hit was another hurdle to clear.
“Absolutely just another one,” Grandison said. “You can use it as an excuse, or you can rise to the occasion and lift each other up and have fun.”
The fun came in finding Cockburn consistently in the post and watching the 7-footer go to work for another double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. It wasn’t the three-point barrage of previous games, but shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc as a team also helped the Illini (10-3, 3-0 Big Ten) generate an easy win against the overmatched Gophers (10-2, 1-2).
That came as Brad Underwood liberally used his bench in the first half. The Illinois coach still wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from his team — particularly from a conditioning standpoint — after a 13-day gap between games that saw more of his players in quarantine than on the court last week.
“It was by feel and who felt good,” Underwood said. “We tried to get guys as many shots as we could get them.”
The difference in another trying week, Cockburn said, was the team’s culture. Players willing to buy into specific roles. Willing to fight through another dose of adversity.
“These guys listen and love each other so when coach says, ‘This is what we need to do and this is the mindset we need to have,’ it’s really easy to flip that switch,” Cockburn said. “We know what kind of team we are. We’re an aggressive team, a powerful team. We’ve got shooters. We’ve got dominant guys inside. We just know that and embrace and go out there and try to kill it against whoever we’re playing against — no matter the outcome, circumstance or preparation.”