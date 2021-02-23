CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Grandison let his mind wander to the possibilities this season could bring after a recent Illinois win. Surrounded by his teammates, basking in the glow of victory, Grandison couldn’t help but wonder what the Illini might still be able to achieve.
It was a break from what Grandison would consider his norm.
The Oakland, Calif., native doesn’t let his emotions get the best of him. His preferred approach is more of the even-keel variety.
But what if the Illini accomplish what they set out to do this season? What if they fulfill their grand aspirations?
“I didn’t cry, but I was getting a little worked up,” Grandison said. “That would be so surreal. It’s kind of crazy to be here. Not having anything pointing in this direction at all, and then getting here and being on a top-five team, second in the Big Ten. The opportunity is kind of crazy, but I’m trying to stay humble and not think too far ahead. It’s slightly surreal, but right now we’ve got to keep grinding and working hard in practice and keep chopping wood.”
The path forward for No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten) is not an easy one in the final weeks of the regular season. Up first for the Illini is a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at Michigan State (11-9, 5-9), perhaps a brief reprieve with a Thursday home game against Nebraska and then three consecutive road games at No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State to end the season.
The vagaries of the revised Big Ten schedule, however, are in Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s rear-view mirror. He’s well past wanting to talk about it.
“Who cares?” he said. “Line them up. It is what it is. I’m so tired of talking about scheduling. Bring them on. It doesn’t matter who we play. This league’s a monster. Next. Who’s next? This team is going to have to fight. We could sit and make excuses about the three games we had (postponed) that were road games. I don’t care. Let’s go.”
Illinois’ ability to achieve its season-long goals, though, is rooted in this final stretch of games. A Big Ten championship is on that list. The Illini, winners of seven straight, have to keep winning and hope another team (or two) trips up Michigan.
A potential conference title will be determined by how Illinois handles playing three games in five days this week and then two more on the road next week. The Illini’s seeding in the NCAA tournament will also be affected. A legitimate chance for a No. 1 seed still exists.
The pace this week will resemble the NCAA tournament with a series of one-day preps. That Illinois boasts a veteran team with two seniors, three juniors and a sophomore in the rotation (with two freshmen) could be a significant advantage in that one-day prep process.
“I think the one thing where it becomes very helpful, and this was huge with my (Stephen F. Austin) teams, was in-game changes become easy with a veteran team,” Underwood said. “It’s not just about what you do before. You’ve got to remember that other team is scheming, too.
“Those in-game adjustments become much easier with a veteran team. Your young guys, they’re still trying to figure out what the heck you’re doing let alone being able to make an adjustment to an action that takes place in game. That’s where it’s a real advantage.”
The challenge this week will be more mental than physical for Illinois. Underwood had a limited amount of time he could run his team through different coverages and schemes Monday before the Illini left for East Lansing, Mich.
“That turns into film work,” Underwood said. “It turns into your fundamentals, your principles and knowing. Instead of doing it on the court seven, eight, nine or 10 times, we may hit it once or twice. It’s got to be absorbed through film.”
The physical part is simplified when the rate of games in a week intensifies. Grandison said he thinks more about what he’s eating, ensures he’s drinking plenty of water and puts a premium on rest when possible.
“We know that’s how the tournament is with one-day preps,” Grandison said. “It’s kind of just a preview for that. It is what it is. We’ve got to handle it. That’s what we’ve got to do.
“Our bodies are just kind of used to the grind. … Just being able to remember scouts one day and apply it and remember a new one and apply it is definitely where the money is made.”