Illinois trailed after two quarters Saturday against the Netherlands National B Team — the first deficit halftime deficit in its foreign tour of Italy — and couldn't mount enough of a comeback in the 82-72 loss in Rome. The Illini outscored Netherlands in the fourth quarter, but fell just short in finishing their tour schedule with a 3-1 record.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois again Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Chicago native shot 7 of 15 from the field, made 12 of 13 free throws and finished with a team-high 27 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Tevian Jones chipped in 10 points apiece for the Illini. Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin added eight points each, while Da'Monte Williams stuffed the stat sheet — again — with tying for the team high in steals (three, with Frazier) and rebounds (six, with Dosunmu).
Illinois will spend the final three full days of its trip touring Rome. The team will tour The Colosseum on Sunday, more of Rome on Monday and Vatican City on Tuesday before returning to Champaign on Wednesday.