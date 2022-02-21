Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Another split week for Illinois meant little movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning. After losing at Rutgers and beating then No. 19 Michigan State on the road, the Illini dropped three spots to No. 15.

Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) sits a half game back of Big Ten-leading Purdue in the league standings and tied for second with Wisconsin. The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Thursday against Ohio State before finishing the week at Michigan at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Five Big Ten teams were ranked in this week's poll after Michigan State, which had lost four of its last five games and six of 10, dropped out of the top 25 but was replaced by Iowa. Purdue remained the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 4, while No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 22 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa rounded out the league's ranked teams.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Texas Tech

6. Kentucky

7. Kansas

8. Duke

9. Baylor

10. Villanova

11. Providence

12. Houston

13. Illinois

14. UCLA

15. Wisconsin

16. USC

17. Arkansas

18. Tennessee

19. UConn

20. Ohio State

21. Murray State

22. Texas

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Colorado State

25. North Texas

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

