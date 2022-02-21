CHAMPAIGN — Another split week for Illinois meant little movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released late Monday morning. After losing at Rutgers and beating then No. 19 Michigan State on the road, the Illini dropped three spots to No. 15.
Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) sits a half game back of Big Ten-leading Purdue in the league standings and tied for second with Wisconsin. The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Thursday against Ohio State before finishing the week at Michigan at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Five Big Ten teams were ranked in this week's poll after Michigan State, which had lost four of its last five games and six of 10, dropped out of the top 25 but was replaced by Iowa. Purdue remained the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 4, while No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 22 Ohio State and No. 25 Iowa rounded out the league's ranked teams.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Purdue
5. Texas Tech
6. Kentucky
7. Kansas
8. Duke
9. Baylor
10. Villanova
11. Providence
12. Houston
13. Illinois
14. UCLA
15. Wisconsin
16. USC
17. Arkansas
18. Tennessee
19. UConn
20. Ohio State
21. Murray State
22. Texas
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Colorado State
25. North Texas